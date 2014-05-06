XBMC Announces the Launch of New Version Gotham 13.0

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- With the launch of XBMC Gotham in April 27 2014, the number of its users has increased in millions. The new version is updated with improved features and all previous bugs have been fixed for a smooth and easy navigation. This open source media player is the perfect tool for every PC owners who have a huge digital multimedia data. It is now available for free download at planetxbmc.com.



The much anticipated XBMC Gotham 13.0 has made the expectation of the users with its more innovative features. It now allows users to download all artwork, set up widgets, set menu in any categories, customize backgrounds, and even view the local weather. It can also automatically separate standard movies from 3D movies. According to sources, it is one of the most-used media players because of its user-friendly interface and advanced features.



Users of the older version i.e. Frodo has reported that Gotham is 100 percent better and the speed has increased. It gives users the power to set up and customize XBMC their own way, which means, developers can recode and use it. The download speed for movies, TV series, and MP3s have increased. The media player automatically downloads images, full trailers, and subtitles to provide users with a complete entertainment. It is also reported that the audio has been updated with a full surround sound to give users the theater-feel. It can also automatically group trilogies into movie sets and display IMDB movie rating and runtime. TV series fans has so much praise for this new version as it can group all seasons, download individual description for every episode, and provides the aired date for the next episode.



It is updated with new add-ons features such as YouTube, Vevo, Vevo TV, Sports Devil, and many more. This is a big treat for users as it provides high-quality video and not compromising on sound too. For more information please go to http://planetxbmc.com/



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