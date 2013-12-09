Xbox Christmas Deals, Xbox One and Xbox 360 Christmas Sales, Info and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website dedicated in recommending Christmas gifts for all ages during this holiday season, has recently added the gaming consoles Xbox One and Xbox 360. Xbox One is one of the highly anticipated consoles along with PlayStation 4 and has received immense demand from gaming enthusiasts. ThankShopping.com also suggests that its predecessor Xbox 360 can also be a great gift, especially because it will be now offered at a lower cost and its games are highly praised in the gaming community.



Price and info of Xbox One, and price and info of Xbox 360 can now be viewed at ThankShopping.com. The website has also reviewed the consoles, highlighting their pros and cons.



The media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com stated, “Microsoft’s Xbox One and the Xbox 360 have been commended for its gaming engines and many have even stated that they perform slightly better than the PlayStation consoles. However, it is the games available on these consoles that are the major part of the purchasing decision amongst individuals. One thing is for sure both Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 have ample number of games that will satisfy the cravings of any gaming enthusiasts. Not everyone can purchase the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and their predecessors are not second best choices but simply another alternative.”



The spokesperson further advised all interested individuals to be attentive of any Christmas Deals or Christmas Sales such that they can take advantage of the holiday discounts.



More information, price check and full complete review of Xbox One, http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-one, and the Xbox 360, http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-360, by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site.



“Microsoft and Sony always are neck to neck when they initially release their consoles but history shows that PlayStation nearly always leads the long race. However, that will change this time around as Xbox One has gotten great reviews and not even the tech critics want to speculate which console will sell better. As far Xbox 360 goes, there have been major games that were released only on this console that has enabled it to have a loyal fan following. Halo is one such game whose multiplayer servers are still very active, and has it popularity has even led to many Xbox 360 purchases”, concluded the media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on Christmas gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays.



ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. The price check of every item on Amazon.com is directly available in the reviews. The website recently suggested the Xbox One, http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-one, and the Xbox 360, http://www.thankshopping.com/xbox-360, as Christmas gifts.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com