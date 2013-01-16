Xbox-Repair Guides Fixing 3 Flashing Red Light Issue

Lower Hutt, Wellington -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Fix up the dreaded X box 360 three flashing red light problem with the quick guide at http://xbox-repair.com.



Finally, Microsoft’s X Box 360 can be easily fixed without spending hefty sum of money on the same. The website, xbox-repair.com has been offering great deals that revolve around helping millions of X box users to try and fix their X box 360 hardware and software error in a jiffy. As unbelievable as it is, so is the history of the owner of this amazing website, Mr. Phillip Toma. Phillip used to struggle with his daily profession of a truck driver when all of a sudden a great idea struck him like a bolt of lightning. He moved to online marketing and with his skills at management, he has thrived as the proud owner of seven fully functional websites that earns him thousands of dollars each month. Phillip Toma, a father to three kids and a native of New Zealand has several prestigious possessions to brag about which include the National Certificate in Business Administration and Information Technology and is also the member of Internet Professional Master Agenda.



Phillip Toma’s website xbox-repair.com provides a step by step guide to repairing X Box 360 by simply following the necessary steps. The website provides quite interesting news about the latest trends in the gaming industry along with the latest developments that are taking place with Microsoft’s X box 360 gaming console. Along with the xbox 360 repair service, the website also offers several other products which are the latest X box games at low prices only for the website members, quick guides to problems related to X box 360 that a gamer might face and detailed videos of fixing X box 360 if one fails to understand the simple instructions.



Opting for the xbox 360 repair services would take the visitor to the website that offers a quick guide to repairing the most common 3 red light problem in X box 360 in an hour or the entire money that is $29.95 would be refunded immediately. This can help the users with the instructions on do it yourself and help in saving money and valuable time. For more information on Xbox repair or to get the guide on Xbox 360 repair service, visit http://xbox-repair.com/ or contact http://xbox-repair.com/contact/.



Media Contact:

Phillip Toma

http://xbox-repair.com