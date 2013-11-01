xByte Named One of Florida's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies

Bradenton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- xByte Technologies’ exponential growth has led to its receipt of Florida’s Fast 100 Award for 2013. The vendor of refurbished Dell servers and other IT equipment ranked 59th on the list of this year’s fastest growing companies.



xByte CEO, Tom Santilli, attributes this achievement to his company’s “commitment to quality offerings and top-notch customer care.” Santilli continued, saying “it is an honor to be included with the other prestigious businesses in our great state of Florida.”



The Fast 100 Award isn’t the first impressive accolade received by xByte. The server and IT equipment vendor’s past honors include: 2012 Finalist – Tampa Bay Business Journal BizTech Awards – Best Website for Generating Business Leads and 2012 Finalist – Tampa Bay Business Journal BizTech Awards – Top CEO of a Technology Company.



With its continuous growth and solid credibility in the marketplace, xByte is quickly establishing itself as an innovative leader in the server and IT equipment industry. In keeping with the company’s commitment to excellence, Santilli cites product quality, customer care and service efficiency as his team’s top priorities. These goals are reflected in xByte’s mission statement: “Our objective is to make every customer’s experience with xByte Technologies so extraordinary that they never forget us and will always come back to us.”



Over the last three years, xByte has grown from 6 to 30 employees, and improved sales by 50 percent each year. For this reason, the company recently expanded operations to accommodate its ever-increasing business and production needs. The company headquarters now include a brand new, 30,000-square-foot warehouse that holds thousands of servers including the Dell Poweredge 2950 and Dell PowerEdge R510. xByte stores more than 100,000 parts in climate-controlled, anti-static facilities—resulting in longer lasting components. The warehouse and website have an extensive list of parts including everything from CPUs to network adapters and even RAID controllers for Dell servers like the Dell PowerEdge R720.



About xByte Technologies

xByte Technologies is a premier reseller of IT equipment with a history of quality service over the past decade. They specialize in servers, storage, and parts for Dell, HP, and IBM. In their new 30,000 square foot facility in Florida they are able to house Dell PowerEdge Servers, Dell PowerVault Storage Arrays, and a huge selection of parts associated with these devices. For more information, visit https://www.xbyte.com/