xByte Technologies a Success at HostingCon

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- xByte Technologies was a recent exhibitor at HostingCon and the company is thrilled with their success at this event. HostingCon is the premiere conference and trade show for the hosted services industry and this year’s show took place in Boston, Massachusetts from July 16-18. The attendees are probably still talking about the guys in the blue scrubs who were at an IT conference. That would be the xByte guys who were there to be seen and be remembered. According the Ryan Brown, Vice President of sales at xByte, the event was “an amazing success. We were able to actually meet many of our existing customers and we showed off our low cost Dell data center servers to hundreds of new customers. "



At the show, xByte was able to show off its latest line of Dell Data Center Servers, the CS23 and CS24 models. These Dell PowerEdge servers are some of the most powerful and popular in the industry and they got a lot of attention in Boston. The Dell PowerEdge servers are Intel processor-based rack servers custom built for large scale distributed computing, storage clusters and cloud environments that require exceptional low power, virtualization and simplified management.



With their effective display, smooth demonstration of the Dell PowerEdge servers, and playful presentation style, the staff at xByte Technologies made a lasting impression on the HostingCon attendees. Most were left wondering what xByte would do next year in Austin.



About xByte Technologie

xByte Technologies is a premier reseller of IT equipment with a history of quality service stretching over 10 years. The company specializes in servers, storage, and parts for Dell, HP, and IBM.



CONTACT

Ryan Brown

Vice President of Sales

xByte Technologies

888.929.8348

E-Mail: Sales@xByte.com