XCARDVR Launches Dash Cams with Ultimate Features at Amazing Prices

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Xcardvr.com offers some of the best Dash Cams available in the market right now. Dash Cams are known for their video and motion recording features. But the latest gadgets these days come with many more features. The MiniF900 Mini Full HD Car Dash Camera comes with 1080P Full HD Resolution, GPS Logger, G-Sensor, Infrared Night Vision, Lens Twist up to 270 degrees, Reply and Preview, Automatic Turn Off Reset, Turn Off Audio, Automatic Screen Turn Off, Remote Control and Auto Flip View. This camera is extremely handy and comes with a high capacity removal battery.



The advantages of installing a car dash camera are many such as protecting the vehicles during longer parking hours, recording the route or driving speed, monitoring the employees¡¯ or drivers¡¯ vehicle fleet, record precious moments during holidays or weekend trips, capturing beautiful landscapes during travel, report bad drivers with recording evidence, proving an accident, etc. For all these features to work, the camera needs to be an efficient and an excellent one with some of the latest features such as the New 1080P L6000 Car Dash Camcorder.



The above mentioned model captures quality pictures with full HD resolution video at 1920x1080P. The other features car camera such as the Guide Function, G-Sensor Function, Motion Detection, Built in Li-ion Battery, speaker, microphone, preview of images, GPS logger, etc. are highly attractive. The G-Sensor feature is extremely useful because it notices the impact and automatically marks the existing footage for the purpose of safekeeping. And the video does not accidently get deleted at the time of loop recording. Most of these dash cams come with excellent night vision and with the cars¡¯ headlights always switched on during the dark; the cams produce excellent footage with great picture quality.



To know more about dash cameras visit website http://www.xcardvr.com



About XCARDVR

XCARDVR, http://www.xcardvr.com based at China is a leading manufacturer hd dash cam of high end electronics. They are also one of the top selling agents and distributors of popular brands of camcorders. They specialize in design, manufacture and distribution of high quality finish products as well as certain key components such as high-tech night vision camcorders, special equipment for military, police, national and public security highways.



Media Contact

Xcardvr

Address: 2F A Building, Rida Industrial Park Bantian, Longgang District, Shenzhen

Phone: +86-755-86086163

Email: nardo@qq.com

Website: http://www.xcardvr.com/