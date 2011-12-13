XCEL Professional Services Adds Microsoft Silver Virtualization Competency To Its List of Accreditations

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- It seems as though everyone in the Information Technology (IT) world is talking about virtualization and the benefits for it. Managed Services Providers (MSPs) are gaining momentum in recommending virtualization as a viable option to their clients; however, they don't often know a lot about it as it's a fairly new concept. XCEL Professional Services is different; this leading Calgary-based IT services provider knows the subject of virtualization thoroughly as they have just achieved their Microsoft Silver Virtualization Competency.



The Microsoft Virtualization competency sets XCEL aside as being an expert regarding all aspects of virtualization and provides credibility to their clients that they have the expertise to handle their needs. In addition to XCEL already having achieved the Microsoft Silver Midmarket Solution Provider competency, the two competencies combined give XCEL a competitive edge over other MSPs.



Microsoft Silver Virtualization competency is part of the Microsoft Partner Network that provides Partners with opportunities to strengthen their capabilities, expertise to help them serve their clients better and communities that spark innovation and connection. The Silver Virtualization Competency is one of two levels of competencies (the other being the Gold) that Partners can attain.



"Achieving the Microsoft Silver Virtualization Competency drives home the point that our organization is serious about being the best that we can be at what we do -- organization as a whole from management to individual analysts," said Colin Knox, President of XCEL. "This is what allows XCEL to leverage its technical expertise in order to meet and/or exceed our clients' expectations."



XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.