XCEL Professional Services Expands Calgary IT Consulting Team With Key Hire

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2012 -- XCEL Professional Services would like to welcome Peter Popik to our team of Calgary IT Analysts.



Mr. Popik, originally from Argentina, brings a wealth of knowledge derived from a nine-year career in the IT industry and five years with ExxonMobil where he provided enterprise IT services. A career-oriented IT professional and analyst, Mr. Popik is working on achieving his Project Management Professional (PMP) designation by September.



“Peter is a great addition to our team of analysts,” said President Colin Knox. “Peter’s resume and knowledge of working with Oil & Gas firms is extensive. This knowledge will benefit the clients of XCEL Professional Services.”



XCEL Professional Services’ team offers Calgary businesses a full complement of trustworthy professional IT analysts who understand the importance of having the right IT solutions in place and provide day-to-day support for the companies they serve.



Working with many of the leading technology solutions, the DELL Preferred Partner offers a complete list of services including server virtualization, secure remote access solutions, mobile device management and oil and gas software support.



To learn more about how XCEL Professional Services can support your Calgary oil and gas corporation, contact Colin Knox today at 403.980.8032 or visit http://www.xpsl.ca.