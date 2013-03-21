Xclusive Adventures Ready to Set the Vacation Trend

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Xclusive adventures is not just another travel planner but, a name that promises fun like never before for outdoor enthusiasts. Outdoor expeditions have today become common with more and more people preferring outdoor fun to spending a day in a plush hotel room. Even adults, who are conventionally known to choose other forms of recreation over outdoor fun, seem to be leaning more towards this form of adventure.



Xclusive adventures has recognized the growing need for this kind of recreation and has come with an extensive list of activities for tourists and travelers to use. This list contains activities like rafting, mountain biking, trekking etc. All these activities are catered to meet the vacation needs of those customers who want to get their adrenalin pumping during the trip and also make beautiful memories on the side.



The market for adventure sports is huge but, the idea of a vacation filled with adventure is unique. Xclusive adventures has tapped into this virgin market by bringing forward vacation packages that combine excitement of extreme sports with the idea of fun. As all activities are supervised by a trained instructor, vacationers don’t have to worry about their safety or the safety of their loved ones.



The company has all kinds of vacation packages in store for its customers. For those who want to experience new things, there are standard packages available and, for those who want to mix a little bit of their input with what is available, there exists the option of customizing too. There are multi day tours too which let customers get a glimpse of all the fun and excitement in store.



Xclusive adventures understands that in order to have fun, one should go all in. The company therefore makes sure customers are provided with the right kind of gear. The equipment is included in the fee and for those who would like to go on long trails, food and beverages are also available at regular halts. And, for overnight stays, accommodation is available too.



Xclusive Adventures has received five star rating from Tripadvisor and is also on its way to becoming a hot vacation destination. To know more and book a trip, log onto www.xclusive-adventures.com