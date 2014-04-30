Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Xeljanz (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Xeljanz (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



Pfizer developed Xeljanz (tofacitinib, formerly known as tasocitinib), an oral, small-molecule JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of RA, and as a potential treatment for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, CD, and UC. Xeljanz is a potential first-in-class product for UC, being one of the most advanced JAK inhibitors in the pipeline.



Scope



- Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on Xeljanz including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for Xeljanz for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022._x000D_

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Ulcerative Colitis_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Xeljanz performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for Xeljanz from 2012-2022 in the top eight countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153361/xeljanz-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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