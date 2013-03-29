"XEMarkets Is One of the Top Brokers We've Ever Reviewed", Says ForexMinute.com

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Describing XEMarkets as “one of the top brokers”, ForexMinute seems to be overwhelmed with its innumerable features and excellent customer support. The portal reviews, “XEMarkets provides its traders a number of great features. New features are becoming available all the time, as this broker strives to stay ahead of its competitors. XEMarkets openly displays its welcome bonuses on its homepage.”



The review follows with explaining XEMarkets welcome bonuses, “There is a 100% Welcome Bonus and a 10% Loyalty Bonus. I guess you can’t really complain about these special features. Islamic accounts are available with this broker, showing just what type of outreach they do to their diverse client base. ”



ForexMinute also praises XEMarkets for its user-friendly and interactive website outlook. “Forex traders can find where they want to be in a speedily manner, and without any difficulties. They can also obtain detailed information about the company and the forex market on the website, features which other broker are often too willing to hide.”



ForexMinute.com concludes the review by stating, “XEMarkets does not have many floors. The only negative we clearly saw is the lack of trading accounts. In spite of this, the features available via the website are of the highest quality. In addition, the support team makes it for us, as they are available to assist their clients every step of the way. If one is looking for a straightforward trading experience, then visit XEMarkets today.”



