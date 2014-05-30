XenonHIDs.com Announces Newest HID Kit

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- XenonHIDs.com is proud to announce that its newest HID kit, the 35W CANBUS, is now available for sale on its website, as it joins other quality HID kits already enjoyed by countless customers across Canada and the United States. Customers in the market for HID conversion kits, as well as items like ballasts, warning cancellers, and power relay harnesses are invited to visit XenonHIDs.com to find premium quality merchandise that is perfect for their automotive lighting needs.



When they visit the website, customers will join thousands of other shoppers who have given this company rave reviews. XenonHIDs.com has garnered more than 2000 positive reviews on the website http://www.shopperapproved.com/reviews/xenonhids.com/ , giving new and existing customers the satisfaction of knowing that their shopping needs will be met or exceeded with this company. As they read the many XenonHIDs.com reviews available online, people will realize that they will not find better quality or customer service anywhere else on the Internet.



Shopping on the company’s website is also very convenient when people take advantage of the search options available to them. They can check out xenon kits and merchandise according to the make and model of the car for which they are shopping. The company specializes in offering HID kits and accessories for dozens of different car makes, which lets people buy all of their selections on one site rather than having to visit multiple websites.



Customers can also call the customer service number available on the website. They can speak to a representative over the phone to ask questions about proper fitment, prices, availability, and more. If they prefer to stay logged onto the site while they speak to an agent, customers can utilize the live chat support option as well.



Saving money may be a priority for people when they shop for their automobile lighting kits and accessories. When they want to take advantage of deals and promotions, customers can click on the promotions link on the website and save 40% on all HID kits. This discount lets people get more for their money and stay within their budget for their xenon kits needs. They can also save money on shipping when they purchase their kits from this company. XenonHIDs.com offers free shipping to customers in both Canada and the United States. People can avoid paying high shipping costs as they would with shopping on other websites.



Knowing that they will get a good value for their money tends to be a top priority with many customers today. When they read XenonHIDs.com reviews online, however, people will realize that the company offers a lifetime warranty on its products, giving people the assurance they need to feel safe and comfortable with their choice of kits. If they need to use the warranty on their xenon kit, they can contact customer service any day of the week for help.



With the top quality HID kits available on the company’s website, it is little wonder that customers give this company such great reviews. XenonHIDs.com goes out of its way to serve its clients.



About XenonHIDs.com

XenonHIDs.com has been offering premium quality HID Kits for the past decade. We started as a small local company and grew in more then a thousand customer base company selling throughout the United States and Canada.



News Media Contact

Xenon HID

1-866-927-9129

http://www.xenonhids.com/