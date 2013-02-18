Xerillion Provides Complete IT Support Solutions

Schaumburg, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Xerillion offers complete and comprehensive IT support solutions to small and large corporations to help them maximize returns and minimize costs. Xerillion Corp. offers the end users IT support services for improving the productivity of a client’s staff as well as back office solutions for client servers and networking equipment. Grow your business and increase the bottom-line with managed IT solutions ranging from helpdesk and server management to vendor management and preventive maintenance to security solutions. For companies that are looking for reducing their IT spending, Xerillion can handle all their IT issues singlehandedly.



Xerillion offers Strategic Planning and Project Management



For clients looking for project management consultation, the senior management team of Xerillion meets with clients to discuss their current business challenges and opportunities while reviewing the current IT technology challenges. The professional and expert team also helps client by developing customized IT solutions according to the needs and budget of the client. With strategic planning, many clients have used Xerillion’s IT skills for maximizing the productivity of the staff and brining business true peace of mind.



Xerillion Disaster Recovery Services



For those clients who are not happy with their current backup systems, Xerillion offers true business continuity solutions and provide a single appliance for both local and cloud failover solutions. Save both valuable data and costly server builds with the help of backup imaging. Disaster recovery plans from Xerillion Corporation includes remote access for the employees of clients in the event of site failure. This is done by replicating encrypted server images securely to the cloud.



Xerillion Cloud Services



For clients looking for the expertise of an IT company with extensive Cloud services experience, Xerillion Corporation has years of experience in helping clients setup services in cloud with the least staff downtime and overhead expense. For small offices that have employees working from remote, cloud services come with added advantage of data security and accessibility. Get world-class cloud solutions featuring multi-site replication of data within US, hosted email solutions with virus and spam filtering, hosted file storage, data backup for 30 days, cloud managed antivirus and spam filters for all users and fault tolerant internet connections in main office.



VOIP Phone Systems and Support by Xerillion



For clients with an old and outdated digital phone system, it is time to switch to VOIP phone systems offered with the high call quality of digital phone systems. VOIP and Digium Switchvox from Xerillion offers many advantages such as dialing calls with a mouse-click, popping up contacts from incoming calls, the ability to transfer call to a cell phone when working remote, backup Internet connection for voice continuity, setting up a low cost conference bridge and video phones through VOIP



For more information on IT solutions, please visit the http://www.xerillion.com today.



Contact Information:

Xerillion Corp.

1701 E. Woodfield Rd., Suite 830,

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Call at: (847) 995-9800

Website: http://www.xerillion.com/contact.html