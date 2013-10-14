Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) was announced concerning whether certain Xerox officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Xerox officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Xerox Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $22.62 billion in 2011 to $22.39 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income decreased from over $1.27 billion to over $1.19 billion.



Shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) declined from $12.00 in later 2010 to as low as $6.23 per share in November 2012.



Xerox Corporation reported that for the first quarter in 2013 Total Revenue of over $5.2 billion with first quarter Net income of $296 million.



For the second quarter Xerox Corporation reported Total revenue of over $5.4 billion in 2013, compared to over $5.36 billion in 2012, while its second quarter Net Income in 2013 of $271 million declined compared to the second quarter Net income in 2012 of $309.00 million.



Shares of Xerox Corporation grew from slightly over $6 in November 2012 to as high as $10.74 per share on Oct. 11, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Xerox Corporation have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com