XEV Launches a Kickstarter Campaign for 3D Printed Electric Car

Turin, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- XEV has proudly announced that it is introducing an all-new 3D printed electric car for the next generation of commuters worldwide. This new electric car is called XEV YOYO and the company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. The campaign aims to raise half a million euros and it will contribute directly to the manufacturing of this next generation electric car.



"We are an innovative Italian startup that combines additive manufacturing and smart urban mobility." Said the spokesperson of XEV, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Our mission is to reduce the waste of materials, time and money created by traditional manufacturing, and we are welcoming everyone to support us in this campaign for XEV YOYO." He added. According to the XEV spokesperson, the car is designed to make urban motoring cheaper, greener and more suited for the modern day commuters.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/xev-auto/xev-yoyo-3d-printed-electric-car and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of this car and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 500,000. The company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. The car is also included in the rewards and it will be available in Europe. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About XEV

XEV is an inspiring European startup that is determined to make this world greener and safer for the future generations. The company has recently announced the launch of its all-electric 3D printed car called XEV YOYO and it is raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Tik Lou

Company: Xev Srl

Address: Via Grange Palmero, 104, Alpignano TO

City: Turin

Country: Italy

Phone: 3462356888

Email: enzo.zhang@x-ev.net

Website: www.x-ev.net