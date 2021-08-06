xHeight Design Helps Businesses Create Brand Impact Through Value-Oriented Packaging Design

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- An innovative creative agency in West Sussex, xHeight Design offers packaging design services to help businesses to bring life to their brands. From concept generation all the way through to print ready artwork, the company creates packaging designs that make an impact on consumers and drive revenue. With an innovative and unique approach to design, the company generates design solutions that fit your brief and embody your brand. Their expert team love nothing more than transforming imagination into reality to help increase brand recognition.



Their team specialise in branding, packaging, illustration & advertising for brands and convey ideas in beautiful simplicity or with mind-blowing visuals. They strive hard to push boundaries that capture the attention of our clients' audiences. Building brands from the ground up, the company creates designs that make your audience jump at the idea of your brand. Businesses looking for packaging design services can check out xHeight Design's website for information.



xHeight Design is one of the most sought-after brand design agencies in West Sussex for providing excellent brand management and graphic design services. The organisation helps businesses provide an experience that their customers can relate to and ensure that their core message is consistently delivered in everything they do. In addition to packaging design services, the company also offers other services including brand identity, logo design, re-branding, brand management and graphic design.



Talking about their packaging design services, a representative from the company stated, "In fact, it's one of our favourite challenges: working out how to make brands stand out on the shelves in very competitive marketplaces. For many of our clients who operate in the Retail sector, great packaging design is what sells their product. It's so much more than just placing a logo on a bottle – it's about how the brand message is conveyed and brought to life through colour, photography and typography."



About xHeight Design

xHeight Design is a Sussex-based company that delivers award-winning brand identity and creative graphic design solutions to businesses across the South of England and beyond. The agency works in close tandem with clients to create a brand that truly represents a business, its values as well as vision. They are backed people with creative brains, experience and detailed implementation who believe that everything lies in the minute detailing of it all. The agency offers a more personal relationship with its clients that many larger graphic design agencies are unable to provide, with quicker turnarounds and no hassle!



