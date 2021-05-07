xHeight Design Offers Brand Identity and Graphic Design Services to Manifest the Core Messages Within a Brand

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- xHeight Design, a leading graphic design agency, offers brand identity and design services to clients across Horsham, Crawley, West Sussex and beyond. The company specialises in creating unique & memorable logos & brand identities to help accelerate brand growth and increase brand revenue. Before starting the work on client's brand, their team has an interactive discussion to understand their clients' business story, goals and target audience to help them increase brand recognition. With a passion for brand identity and graphic design services, xHeight Design help businesses create a timeless mark for your growing company that's simple, memorable, versatile and timeless.



The creative agency specialises in creating brand, print and logo design services for businesses to help create a unique brand identity. Their services help clarify your brand message, whilst creating a killer brand identity that will have real impact on your target audience. The company helps businesses grow their revenue through powerful and creative graphic design. Businesses looking to create their own special identity online can check out xHeight Design's website for more information.



xHeight Design is one of the most sought-after brand design agencies in West Sussex for providing excellent brand management and graphic design services. The company is a vision of the difference businesses intend to make in their customers' lives. The organisation helps business provide an experience that their customers can relate to and ensure that their core message is consistently delivered in everything they do.



Talking about their brand management and design services, a representative from the company stated, "Our award-winning creative brand agency are experts in bringing brands to life through strategy and brand identity creation. Our passionate team of creative thinkers, designers and marketers have a real passion for creating big, bold and memorable brands and delivering great customer experiences. We use the concept of design to provide businesses in the property, financial, retail and hospitality sectors with more customers."



About xHeight Design

xHeight Design is a Sussex-based company that delivers award-winning brand identities and creative graphic design solutions to businesses across the South of England and beyond. The agency works in close tandem with clients to create a brand that truly represents a business, its values as well as vision. They are backed people with creative brains, experience and detailed implementation who believe that everything lies in the minute detailing of it all. The agency offers a more personal relationship with its clients that many larger graphic design agencies are unable able to provide, with quicker turnarounds and no hassle!



For more information, please visit: https://xheightdesign.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xheightdesign.co.uk/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xheight-visual-identity



Contact Details



Horsham, West Sussex

Email: hello@xHeightdesign.co.uk

Phone no.: +44 (0)1403 586 002