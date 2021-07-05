xHeight Design Offers Brand Identity & Logo Design Services Creating Memorable and Unique Customer Experience

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2021 -- An Innovative graphic design agency, xHeight Design offers brand identity & logo design services for creating a memorable and unique customer experience. They use a methodical creative process to perfect the perfect logo for businesses that ensures that they stand out. The company listens, asks the right questions and guides brands down the right path to success. They help businesses define or redefine their brand values, proposition and personality. Their process includes the shortlisting of areas for potential creative development to help strengthen the business' identity.



The design team at xHeight makes sure to incorporate a customer-focused design and establish a successful brand. The team brings brands to life through an agreed list of marketing deliverables allowing them to see what this will look like in real life. The company also provides you with a comprehensive set of brand guidelines to ensure that brand consistency prevails across all of your marketing collateral. Businesses looking to create their brand identity can check out xHeight Design's website for more information.



xHeight Design is one of the most sought-after brand design agencies in West Sussex for providing excellent brand management and graphic design services. The company is a vision of the different businesses intend to make in their customers' lives. The organisation helps businesses provide an experience that their customers can relate to and ensure that their core message is consistently delivered in everything they do.



Talking about their brand identity & logo design services, a representative from the company stated, "We don't believe in presenting pages and pages of logos. If we have worked together to create a brand strategy, we will be crystal clear on who you are, and how to represent you visually. Once a route is agreed upon, we will bring this to life through an agreed list of marketing deliverables allowing you to see what this will look like in real life."



About xHeight Design

xHeight Design is a Sussex-based company that delivers award-winning brand identities and creative graphic design solutions to businesses across the South of England and beyond. The agency works in close tandem with clients to create a brand that truly represents a business, its values as well as vision. They are backed people with creative brains, experience and detailed implementation who believe that everything lies in the minute detailing of it all. The agency offers a more personal relationship with its clients that many larger graphic design agencies are unable to provide, with quicker turnarounds and no hassle!



