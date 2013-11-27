Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Xiaomis Product Strategic Planning and Its Opportunities and Challenges in the Smart TV Market



Incorporated in 2010, Xiaomi has won itself a name in the global market with its high price-performance ratio smartphones, propelling itself to the top 20 smartphone brands. With unique operational style, sales of Xiaomi smarpthones have grown rapidly. In 2013, Xiaomi separately rolled out MiBox and MiTV, officially confirming its move into the TV market. By aping its success in smartphones to smart TVs, Xiaomi aims to gain traction in the living room and further into smart home applications. This report profiles critical success factors and core competence of Xiaomi in smartphones, examines its strategic planning for smart TVs, opportunities presented and challenges ahead.?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Development of Xiaomi



2. Xiaomi\'s Strategic Planning

2.1 Distribution Channels and Logistics Services

2.2 R&D Resources and Deployment

2.3 Social Media Marketing Strategies

2.3.1 Rabid Fanbase

2.3.2 Marketing Activities

2.4 Product Development Strategies

2.4.1 MIUI-based Ecosystem

2.4.2 Multi-screen Product Strategy for Hardware



3. Critical Success Factors for Xiaomi Products

3.1 Xiaomi\'s Market Share Increases Rapidly Thanks to High Price-performance Ratio Products

3.2 User Feedback Key to Xiaomi\'s High Efficiency in R&D

3.3 Direct B2C Sales Model Increases Product Market Exposure



4.Opportunities and Challenges of Xiaomi\'s Decision to Enter the TV Industry

4.1 Xiaomi\'s Plan to Duplicating Smartphone Success on Smart TV May Not Work

4.2 Content Plays Key Factor to the Rise of MiTV



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5.Conclusion

5.1 Xiaomi Aims to Capture Lucrative Opportunities in the TV Application Market

5.2 Xiaomi\'s Direct B2C Sales Strategy for Improved Efficiency



Appendix



Figure 1 Xiaomi\'s Product Specs and Pricing Strategies

Figure 2 Xiaomi\'s Fan-based R&D Strategies

Figure 3 Comparison of Conventional and Xiaomi\'s Sales Models

Figure 4 Critical Success Factors for Xiaomi Smartphone and Smart TV



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