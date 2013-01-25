Xibeo Announces Huge Savings on Used Tradeshow Displays

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The trade show display experts at Xibeo are now offering used trade show exhibits in all categories. These provide sharp and stunning displays at affordable prices. Portable, linear, and island displays are all available at discount prices while they last.



Finding a portable display that meets a customer’s needs and fits their price range can be a challenge for even the most seasoned tradeshow professionals. For those with the right image, used trade show displays are a fantastic alternative. Xibeo is now offering a variety of used linear, and island displays at drastically reduced prices. Many of their used custom exhibits save customers 75 – 80% off what a new exhibit costs. An astonishing island display , for example, at 30 by 50 feet, with multiple towers, light boxes, email station counters with custom metal accents, and a professional tension fabric - costs $100,000 new. Used, it is being offered at only $15,000.



For those on a tighter budget, portable used trade show booths are an excellent way of maintaining a professional image at an unbeatable cost. Right now, a ten foot Premium Pop-up Frame with an oval molded shipping case and backlight header hardware is ready for full mural graphics at a fraction of its original price, only $500. Professionals looking to feature their businesses tradeshows this year should consider looking into a used tradeshow display from Xibeo before they’re gone.



About Xibeo

Xibeo is a professional in tradeshow design, offering the best in affordable and customizable exhibit and tradeshow displays and booths. Powered by an award winning design team, Xibeo creates everything from banner stands to backlit graphics and custom kiosks. Xibeo has been at the top of its business for over 20 years by keeping their client’s business goals at the forefront of design. These goals are combined with stunning graphics and physical designs for business success that customers can count on. For more detail please visit, http://www.xibeo.com.