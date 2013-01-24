Xibeo Offers a Variety of Services for Exhibitions

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Xibeo is the leading name in the exhibition industry, with their focus on portability, customization, and full support for their clients. Featuring an award winning design team and “green construction” Xibeo is your one stop exhibit display shop. They feature services to create truly custom trade show exhibit designs with the style and flair that is meant to encourage awe and construction that negates anxiety.



Xibeo features a full on-site fabrication team who serves as the starting point for taking ideas for your show displays and turning them into something truly eye-catching. Xibeo is the answer for any presentation, from humble exhibit islands to complex, extra-ordinary set pieces. With a team of consultants who average 15 years of experience and a design team that averages 20 years of experience, you are not just getting innovative exhibit booths; you are also getting decades of award-winning experience in exhibit design conception and execution. Mesmerizing graphic shows are available for display right on your exhibit table to help relay your message and attract as many customers as possible. Each custom trade show exhibit display comes with the option of a variety of accessories, including: video display kiosks, Table throws, hanging signs, and vehicle art, to name a few. According to Theron Whitney, co-owner and Vice President of Xibeo, their services include more than just trade show exhibit rentals, “From design, to production, to the final product; not only do we provide any size of exhibit from table top to custom island booths, we can also help with booth storage, transportation, install and dismantle at shows, graphics design and booth design.”



Xibeo’s exhibit solutions are not just for trade show settings. They are great for museums, stage presentations with high production value, and of course, trade show exhibits of any size. There is no limit to the number of ways a custom exhibit booth from Xibeo can bolster your brands reputation and broaden your message. Each trade show exhibit design is individually crafted to meet each customer’s specific needs. Quality of construction and degree of care is not an issue here because the design process is unique and inspired every single time. For customers who may be experiencing a revenue pinch or who are starting a business, there is a selection of used exhibits available to keep the cost down. Whether you’re considering renting or purchasing, large scale or small, Xibeo is constantly thinking outside the box to provide superior products.



About Xibeo

Located slightly north of Los Angeles in Oxnard, California, Xibeo has been in business for 11 years. Owner-operators Theron Whitney and Lauren Jayne have over 30 years of combined experience. Together with their staff, they have taken strides to provide creative, customizable, eye-catching trade show booths and set pieces for their clientele. Xibeo features an award winning design team and provides services in consulting, fabrication, as well as comprehensive customer support. For more detail please visit, http://www.xibeo.com.