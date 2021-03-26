Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit in Connection with Takeover Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- An investor in NASDAQ: XLNX shares filed a lawsuit in connection with the proposed takeover of Xilinx, Inc by AMD.



Investors who purchased shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: XLNX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



San Jose, CA based Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. On October 27, 2020, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) announced they have entered into an agreement for AMD to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Xilinx stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. Based on the exchange ratio, this represented approximately $143 per share of Xilinx common stock



However, the plaintiff alleges that that the Merger Consideration is inadequate and that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the proposed transaction (the "Proxy") provides shareholders with materially incomplete and misleading information with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. In particular, the complaint alleges that the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) financial projections for Xilinx and AMD; (ii) the valuation analyses performed by the Company's financial advisor in support of its fairness opinion; and (iii) background process leading up to the Proposed Transaction.



Those who are current investors in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



