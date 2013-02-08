Xin Inventory 2.0 - Network Enabled Invoice Software with Inventory Management

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Xin Cube has released brand new network enabled invoice software with inventory management feature - Xin Inventory 2.0 comprehensive and cost effective invoice software.



"We are very happy to announce that our new invoice software is released and is available for download. With the new release of Xin Inventory 2.0, the customer can enjoy the cost effective and comprehensive network enabled invoice software" said Keith, the CTO of Xin Cube.



The new version of Xin Inventory software 2.0 not only includes all features in Xin Invoice 3.0 and Xin Inventory 1.0 but also added in many new features and it is network ready. “We have received many request from our customer to make the software can work in network environment. So, we decided to make Xin Inventory 2.0 network enabled.” said Keith.



Xin Inventory 2.0 comes with multiple user access features. System administrator can pre-define user group and assign the user to different group. User must login to the system by using own user login and password. This will make sure the transaction is secure and safe. There is an audit trial report to show the activity for each user.



Inventory management features are included Xin Inventory 2.0. Inventory quantity will be automatically added into stock when part receive from the supplier or vendor and inventory quantity will be deducted from stock when generate invoice or generate delivery note depending on the setting.



Others inventory setting like costing setting, multiple price level, re-order quantity, stock adjustment, photo, document attachment, tax setting and etc is included in the software. User can easily insert new inventory and modify existing inventory using this system. User can easily check on the not yet delivery inventory from the system.



The Re-order quantity alert feature in this software will auto alert user when log in into the system. User can perform necessary job immediately like create new purchase order to maintain stock level. This will be sure the stock is in proper control.



User can easily create document like purchase order, quotation, invoice, receipt, customer statement, credit note, delivery note / packing slip and convert them to PDF, image, HTML, Excel, rtf & others format for printing or email purposes.



This software comes with template editor which allow user to customize their own document templates with company logo and etc.



Features like customer payment status helps timely payment receiving, multiple tax rates, recurring invoice and data backup included in this software.



Reporting feature which allows user to easily generate up-to-date company sale reports, inventory reports, customer payment reports etc.



"Xin Inventory 2.0 is very comprehensive and cost effective invoice software with inventory management features and the best thing is, its network enabled.” said Keith.



About Xin Inventory 2.0

Xin Inventory 2.0, with the competitive price starts from USD69.90 with single user license. User can download the software for testing. For more information, please visit http://www.xininventory.com



Company Name: Xin Cube

Email: admin@xincube.com

Location: United Stated of America, California, San Francisco

Website: http://www.xininventory.com