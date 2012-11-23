Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- A new product has been added to the Xoçai™ product line up:



XoBiotic Squares, dark chocolate with Probiotics. XoBiotic Squares are designed to help keep the digestive system healthy and to help maintain a healthy intestinal balance.



Probiotics (which means “fit for life”) are healthy bacteria, or living microorganisms, and when administered effectively in adequate amounts, they confer health benefits. Probiotics assist the body in re-establishing the proper balance necessary for optimal intestinal function and good health.



“The American College of Gastroenterology states that 95 million Americans suffer from digestive problems,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of Marketing Xocolate International Corporation, maker of Xoçai™. “The inclusion of Probiotics in the XoBiotic formula provides consumers with its associated health benefits, along with all of the other great health benefits from dark chocolate.”



The XoBiotic Squares are made with cold-pressed, non-alkalized, antioxidant-rich cacao. Each serving (serving size is three, 11-gram squares) contains 1,904 mg of flavonoids with an Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) score of 84,777.



“The XoBiotic Squares are a wonderful addition to the Xoçai™ line product,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Green, president of Winner’s Circle International. “It’s the same great chocolate taste, with the added benefits of Probiotics. As a distributor, this formula presents many new opportunities to reach out to health-conscious consumers.”



The XoBiotic Squares have the same shelf life as traditional chocolate, if stored in proper conditions. All Xoçai™ products should be stored in a cool, dry place (40 – 75 degrees Fahrenheit).



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



