San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Recognizing there are valid reasons to sell on Amazon, here are the three reasons that you should not sell there. If you use Fulfillment by Amazon —Amazon does the shipping — you know nothing about the customer. All you see is the revenue. They own the data and the customer relationship.



Pricing. It’s not cheap; the pricing structure means it will not work for low margin products. You’ll pay a subscription equivalent to $480 per year, plus per-transaction fees based on a share of your revenue. Fees for media products are higher with closing fees per item as well (typically $1.35).



http://cacaopow.myxocaienergy.com/



To Buy Xocai: adam@adampaulgreen.com



About G3 Development

G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity

http://www.g3-development.co/

1-877-229-9183