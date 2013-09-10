Xocai Ambassador & 'G3 Development' Capitalist Adam Green Nominated "Carlin" Nevada over Coronado CA, Gladwyne PA & Mercer Island WA as Best "Team Xociety" Leadership Location for Future Japan Tradeshows

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Carlin is a city located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Metropolitan Statistical Area. Wikipedia. Area: 9.2 sq miles (23.83 km²).



Weather: 90°F (32°C), Wind N at 0 mph (0 km/h), 23% Humidity. Population: 2,400 (2011). Elko County. Population in 2011: 2,374. Population change since 2000: +9.9%. Males: 1,313 (55.3%). Females: 1,061 (44.7%). Median resident age: 35.1 years. Nevada median age: 39.8 years. Zip codes: 89822. Estimated median household income in 2009: $63,042 (it was $49,571 in 2000). Carlin: $63,042. Nevada: $53,341



Estimated per capita income in 2009: $24,513. Carlin city income, earnings, and wages data - Estimated median house or condo value in 2009: $81,894 (it was $84,400 in 2000). Carlin: $81,894. Nevada: $207,600.



Mean prices in 2009: All housing units: $122,701; Detached houses: $149,484; Townhouses or other attached units: $185,464; In 2-unit structures: $185,464; Mobile homes: $94,880; Occupied boats, RVs, vans, etc.: $26,799. Median gross rent in 2009: $786. (city-data.com/city/Carlin-Nevada.html) (explorecarlinnv.com/).



The date of record for the establishment of the community of Carlin is December 4, 1886. Carlin began in the days of the Central Pacific Railroad's push eastward towards the linking of east and west with the driving of the last spike at Promontory Point in May of 1869. The laborers building the railway were Chinese emigrants who settled and planted vegetable gardens here. These vegetables were sold to residents and travelers. Thus the community was referred to as Chinese Gardens. The town later became known as Carlin, named after William Passmore Carlin, who was a Union General in the Civil War, and stationed here in 1863 before the reservation was moved to Owyhee. The word is that the three creeks around Carlin were named after his daughters - Maggie, Susie and Mary.



The railroad which began hauling perishables needed a way of preserving the fruits that were being shipped from the west coast to the east coast. Ponds adjacent to the tracks would freeze and men would cut the ice with saws and store the ice blocks in a building nearby. As trains stopped on their way through, the workers would reload the cars with ice. This method was used until the mid-1950's. Since the early 1960's, when modern mining techniques began being used, mining companies have been the major employers in the area. With the advent of technology, mining has taken on an even more important role. Gold is no longer used just in the jewelry industry. It is necessary for most any of today's conveniences you can name - CD players, microwaves, computers, aerospace, communications and medical laboratory equipment.



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