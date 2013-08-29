"Xocai Founders Program" to Be Made Available to "MXI Corp" Distributors in Kawasaki Asahikawa & Joetsu Japan Through Multi-Million Dollar Earner Adam Green via an Inherent Webinar in Either Brigham City or Layton UT

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



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Fortunate "Xocai Founders Program" to be Made Available to "MXI Corp" Distributors in Kawasaki Asahikawa and Joetsu Japan Through Multi-Million Dollar Earner Adam Green Via an Inherent Webinar in Either Brigham City 84719 or Layton 84741 Utah



Xocai Healhty Chocolate White Paper

http://adampaulgreen.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/Chocolate-White-Paper-2013-HIRES.pdf



mxicorp.com/nuggets/

mxicorp.com/custom/library/ingredients/nuggets_ing.pdf

mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php



Xoçai™ Nuggets, is a high cocoa content (70% Cocoa) chocolate combining the exotic flavors of dark chocolate with Açai berries and Blueberries. Each 12-gram Xoçai™ Nugget is made with rich, dark, Belgian Chocolate. There are 100 Nuggets per case. They are suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans. The Xoçai™ Nuggets are considered a “Clean Product” meaning there are:



No Artificial Colors, No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives and No Sucralose



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Like all Xoçai® Chocolate, the Nuggets proudly display the ORAC Value or Antioxidant Content on the packaging. We’re truly excited that we have the Ultimate Antioxidant Treat with a balanced nutritional profile.



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



The active participants in this record setting new promotion are: "Adam Green" "Adam Paul Green" "Andrew Brooks" "Dan Martin" "Jeanette Brooks" "Martin Brooks" "Jeremy Reynolds" "Gordon Pedersen" "Mike Kennedy" JJ Birden, Ian Murray, Sandy Chambers, Kathy Robbins, Paula Pritchard, Jared Overton, Paul Engemann, Janiell Vashon, Scam, Wade Erickson, Kerry Dean, Judy Murray, Ian Murray, Derrick Winkel, Sherm Smith, Ruth Smith, Butch Swaby, Caroline Swaby, Adam Green, Adam Paul Green, ImAdamGreen, MyChocolatePod, Xocai, Leads, MXI Corp, Antioxidants, Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Healthy Chocolate, Andrew Brooks, Dan Martin, Jeanette Brooks, Martin Brooks, Jeremy Reynolds, MLM, Direct Sales, ChocolateHealth4U.com, Network Marketing, Gordon Pedersen, Mike Kennedy, Xocai Car Allowance, MLM "Direct Sales" ChocolateHealth4U.com "Network Marketing" "Xocai Car Allowance" "Xocai Mercedes" "Xocai Directory" "Xocai Diet" "Xocai Europe" "Xocai Norway" "Xocai California" "Xocai Texas" "Xocai Utah" "Xocai Florida" "Xocai Asia" Xovita, booming health and wellness industry, Home Based Business, Chocolate Diet, Weight Loss, Energy, Choconat, Choconature, Connie Hollstein, Joey Western, Felix Gudino, David Yuan, Prosper Magazine, Las Vegas, Chocolate Millionaire, MLM Nightmares, Online Marketing, Teams and Dreams, The Global Partners, TheGlobalPartnersGroup.com, Xocai Weight Loss Symposium, XE Energy Drink, XE samples, Xocai Chocolate, Xocai Energy, Xocai MLM, Xocai India, Xocai Russia, Xocai Sweden, Xocai Taiwan, youcandobetter, Xocai Hungary, MXI, AOX, Xocai NY, Xocai Philippines, xocai, mxi corp, healthy chocolate, chocolate, adampaulgreen.com, ambassador, anti-aging skin care, entrepreneur, entrepreneurialism, health and wellness industry, internet exposure, leadership, leads, mlm, mlm business, mlm lead generation, multi-level marketing, network marketing, network marketing company, scam, the action habit, business, donald trump, google, google+1, how to mlm, lead generation, mlm, mlm business, mlm lead generation, mlm leads, mlm millionaire, mlm success, mlm opportunities, mlm forums, mlm companies, mlm software, mlm watchdog, multi-level marketing, networking, soiree, network marketer, network marketers, network marketing, network marketing lead generation, Xocai Diet Symposium, Xocai ingredients, Xocai prices, Xocai Compensation Plan, Xocai Nuggets, Xocai Power Squares, Xocai Activ, Xocai Protein Shake, Xocai Protein Cookie, Xocai Peanut Butter Cup, Xocai Omega, Xocai Probiotic Xobiotic, Xocai Mercedes, Xocai Directory, Xocai Diet, Xocai Europe, Xocai Norway, Xocai California, Xocai Texas, Xocai Utah, Xocai Florida, Xocai Asia, Xocai IGC, Xovita, ImAdamGreen MyChocolatePod Xocai Leads "MXI Corp" Antioxidants Chocolate "Dark Chocolate" "Healthy Chocolate"



Adam was born to a multi-talented beauty queen Mother and a Father who, in addition to being a US Army Spy and a Counter-Intelligence Special Agent, was also a highly accomplished entrepreneur. Adam was taught at a young age that, in both life and business, loyalty is a requirement for success. He’s had the honor of working directly with his father in several of the family businesses. In fact, this is where he learned crucial entrepreneurial skills and honed his talents with international business strategies and venture capitalism.



Adam earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Utah. He was hand-picked by the President of the University’s renowned School of Business to compete with dozens of other ambitious nationwide-graduates for the opportunity to secure a lucrative job within a prestigious Fortune 100 company.



Adam‘s hard work and creativity helped him land this job of a lifetime. He obtained incredible business experience there and spent years innovating, improving processes and setting sales records. Although this dream job in Traditional Corporate America was a fun challenge for him, and something he truly enjoyed mastering, Adam’s natural entrepreneurial spirit kept nudging him to do something more significant with his time and talents.



Since 2001, Adam has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Broker, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Cosmeceutical products. During his career, he has worked with some of the most recognizable Fortune 500 businesses along with many top international Network Marketing companies. Adam has consistently proven his unique ability to help his clients achieve their goals through creative Distribution-Channel Placement, innovative Product Development and custom Manufacturing. Adam currently owns three profitable businesses.



Admittedly, Adam was not initially a fan of Network Marketing. He did not understand the business model because it was new to him. However, once he learned that the REAL focus of Direct Sales is to help average people get a taste of entrepreneurialism --- with minimal risk and at a low cost --- Adam was absolutely convinced of the potential with Multi-Level Marketing.



Since joining the company as one of the original 11 founding distributors, Adam has discovered that many of his life-goals truly do align perfectly with Network Marketing. Adam enjoys helping others find significance. Adam is most grateful for the complete time-freedom he has with his fantastic wife and five children. It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Ambassador and Multi-Millionaire Earner.



Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutriet absorption and immune function. This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste.



Click Below to Order Xocai Variety Pack Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-variety-pack.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030#.UT4CB1fvi1E



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership