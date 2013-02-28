Xocai Healthy Dark Chocolate in Alberta Canada, Oozes with Exclusive Xovita Anti-Aging Properties with Debra Menchel

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Xocai International Update: Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Top Earning Ambassador, has this breaking news for Healthy Chocolate distributors around the globe. The “Healthy Chocolate” US Trademark has received an update this week to its effectiveness statement. The MXI Auto-Ship Loyalty Program is designed to reward those members of your Healthy Chocolate Family who continue to purchase products via our auto-ship program. The Loyalty Program is available to newly enrolled Affiliates and higher who join and establish an auto-ship order at the time of their enrollment. The Loyalty Program is available for 12 months from the date of enrollment. Free products may be earned by maintaining an active auto-ship order for two or more consecutive auto-ships. Every two consecutive auto-ship orders you purchase will earn free product on a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer. Also, our new 2013 anti-aging skin care product, Xophoria, is going to be launched this year starting in March 2013 at a special, exclusive event in California.



Xocai Healthy Dark Chocolate in Alberta Canada, Oozes with Exclusive Xovita Anti-Aging Properties



Debra started her career in sales in 1996. Her experience in the service industry gave her the confidence that she needed to be able to up sell and increase revenue for whoever she was employed with. For 3 years she excelled in sales with 2 different businesses. The first one was in outside sales with B&O of Sacramento. With the rising need for technology in business she was able to build a regular clientele and referral business quickly. Cell phones were in huge demand and it wasn't hard for her to sell multiple units with a great product through Pac Bell. When a new product came out that not only gave companies with a need for multiple units but also a 2 way radio it opened a whole new market for her with the Nextel product. Soon between the 2 products she was able to take her sales from 20 phones a month to over 100. Earning bonuses and prizes in her industry she some how found the time to take on another sales job in another booming industry. With being able to sell multiple units to trucking companies, construction companies and outside sales companies she was able to cut back on her hours and take on a new job in the Real Estate market selling window coverings to new home owners. After getting the sales experience she needed with a larger company she moved to a small family owned business in South Lake Tahoe. In just 4 short months she took her sales from $10,000.00 a month to over $40,000.00 a month and helped the company to exceed any goals that had ever been set.



Debra's passion for photography started in 1994 when she relocated to Los Angeles to study theater. It was there that she discovered the need for affordable photography for aspiring actors and actresses. During a trip home to the small town where she grew up she purchased her first camera. Returning to Los Angeles she started practicing on friends and classmates. It came naturally to her and people started complimenting her work and she was able to start a part time business that would later pay for her photography schooling. Word spread fast about her talent and ability to capture light and the personality of her subject. A short while later she enrolled in the photography program at Santa Monica College. She excelled in her studies and in just a short amount of time she was able go from just a few hundred dollars a month to a low 4 figure income. After studying for 3 semesters she decided that Northern California was more of a fit for her and held more of a future for growth as an artist. So she took a break in pursuit of the possibilities of being a portrait and wedding photographer. After her break she discovered her love for the mountains and the possibilities that South Lake Tahoe held for her as a photographer. She made the move there and began her life as an entrepreneur. Building her reputation in children's black and white portraits she was able to quickly build a portfolio of beautiful images. It was just a couple of months later when she met the owner of RAM Photography. In just a short amount of time she was able to build a separate division of his business and excel his sales in black and white portraits and prints. Creating her own images and prints she took the companies sales in that department from $3,500 a year to over $30,000 a year.



Debra originally had no intention in 2004 of getting into Real estate as an agent. She studied for her license so she would be ahead of everyone else on the investment side of Real Estate. Her and her husband had built a large amount of equity in their home and wanted to invest it in their future and retirement.When she realized she could use the buyers side of the commission that was made from the saleshe knew she could use this to pay her closing costs on her investments. It seemed to make sense to sign with a broker and earn her own commissions. It didn't take long for her to figure out after her first few sales that a big piece of what she was working for was being divided among several other people. It wasn't quite the business model she had envisioned. It wasn't anything thing like she was accustomed to. So she made the decision to move to 100% broker and that it would give her the freedom that she needed to excel. Her husband soon followed and the two of them partnered as buyers agents. She took Internet courses and mentored with her broker and that is where she learned the power and future of marketing herself on the Internet.The teachers and instrutors she studied with taught her the importance of contracts, follow up and customer service. She was quickly able to build a referral base of clients and in just 4 short years she took her sales of $600,000 to over $3,000,000 a year. Her income jumped from a low five figure income to a low six figure income in her fourth year. With the change in the market she went back to working part time and pursued looking at other business opportunities.



Debra had no idea in 2007 when her husband bought her a box of "Healthy Chocolate" for her birthday that soon after she would be looking to make it into a part time business. She had always been intrigued with the business model of network marketing and the concept of residual income. Starting to work it a couple of hours a week sharing it with family and friends she was able to make an extra $500 a month. That enabled her to get her product for free and earn a few hundred dollars extra to help with the bills. It wasn't long for before she started experience the health and sense of well being that the product provides. Debra started to research the owners of the company and their history in the chocolate industry. She googled the health benefits dark chocolate and started to see it every where in the media. She quickly learned and realized that she was in the right place at the right time. That summer she attended their Celebration and that's where she would meet the caliber of people that were involved with the company. Rock stars, Realtors, Business owners and professional Athletes. Everyone she met treated her with kindness and respect. It was there that she met future friends and business partners. She felt when she walked into the room she was made to feel important. The founding disrtibutors and leaders treated her and her husband like family. She was convinced that this is where her future was and with in two years she rank advanced twice and tripled her income. It was then that her and her husband made the decision to relocate to Nevada bringing her closer to the corporate office and giving her husband the potential to expand his Real Estate business. Since making the move Debra was one of fifty people chosen for a doctor supervised weight loss study. In just 3 short months she lost 28lbs which has helped her excel in both her confidence and her business. She now enjoys helping people in getting their health back and bringing some relief in their financial stresses.



Debra was born to a creative and artistic mother that loved crafts, to paint and worked as a hairdresser until she retired. Her father worked in the corporate world in the construction industry. He taught her that hard work, honesty, loyalty and integrity were the staple to life. When her father was diagnosed with RP and was forced out of work because of the loss of his eye sight she saw the devastation that the family endured and she quickly realized that there had to be more. At 16 years of age she set out on her own in search of a life as an entrepreneur. She moved in with a cousin in the city, enrolled in a local high school and landed her first full time job. Through hard work and commitment she graduated and quickly moved up in the corporate service industry.



Debra learned early that customer service and the whole experience starts from the time the guest walks through the door. There was something fundamental on a human and social level that appealed to her. The experience of serving food to others and the probability that if she made it a special and memorable night they would return and share their experience with family and friends. It didn't take long to build a regular clientele and be recognized in the industry as a stand out sever. She learned quickly to have their reserved table ready when they walked through the door. To never make assumptions on their knowledge of wine and food and to be there when they had any questions or wanted advice on pairing. She constantly kept her eyes peeled to make sure they weren't never short of attention and had everything they needed. Her belief was that a good server provides a rhythm to the experience from water and wine refills to the timing of the food so that everyone at the table was having the same experience, attention and service. After 10 years in the industry Debra knew that this experience could expand her talent into a career that would be more financially rewarding.



Moving into a career in sales Debra has been involved in in several jobs where telemarketing and door to door sales were the staple to growing a business. She was able to take her experience from the service industry and apply it to her relationship with her clients. She learned that asking questions and finding their real need would be important to her success. But she also quickly learned that it was a numbers game. Her first sales job in insurance she came to the realization and was intrigued with the idea of residual income. After a year of building her business and studying business she sought after something that would take her back to something with a quicker growth potential and more person to person contact. It was then that a longtime Friend that had built a incredible career in Real Estate suggested she look into it and believed she would and could have success in it. 6 years later she had excelled at it and increased her income by 60%. It was then that economy took a turn and the Real Estate market crashed.



3 years earlier a friend of her husbands had introduced them to a product that was marketed through a direct sales model. After her experience with the product for several years. Her increased energy and the amazing way that it had reduced her husband’s cholesterol and the fact that he was no longer pre-diabetic made her want to take a closer look at the company. When she heard that the company was looking for 50 people for a weight loss study and the launch of a new product she jumped at the chance to be a part of the study. Her success with the product and her career with Mxi Corp started. She is now known as one of the Fab 50 and has seen success with both her business partners and customers.



Xoçai™ Nuggets, is a high cocoa content (70% Cocoa) chocolate combining the exotic flavors of dark chocolate with Açai berries and Blueberries. Each 12-gram Xoçai™ Nugget is made with rich, dark, Belgian Chocolate. There are 100 Nuggets per case. They are suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans. The Xoçai™ Nuggets are considered a “Clean Product” meaning there are:



No Artificial Colors, No Artificial Flavors



No Preservatives and No Sucralose



Like all Xoçai® Chocolate, the Nuggets proudly display the ORAC Value or Antioxidant Content on the packaging. We’re truly excited that we have the Ultimate Antioxidant Treat with a balanced nutritional profile.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.