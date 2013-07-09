Xocai High Protein Meal Replacement Shake Healthy Chocolate Ambassador Adam Green (UT) Introduces New SEO Blog and Reputation Management Technology for Top Rated Social Media Company G3 Development in Stafford County VA

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- This press release justifies the recent shifts announced by Adam Paul Green as top Ambassador for G3 Development. During his formative years, Adam Paul Green worked for his entrepreneurial father learning managerial skills, venture capitalism, sales and negotiation techniques in addition to international business finance, investing and entrepreneurialism.



Mr. Green is an entrepreneur. Not only has Adam had the privilege of working with and for Fortune 100 companies, he’s also learned from the best international business minds in the world; which is a distinct honor for him. Since 2000, Mr. Green has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Anti-Aging Skin Care and Juice Products. During his career, Adam has helped the most recognizable retail businesses and the dozens of the top 200 Network Marketing companies obtain incredible success through innovative Product Development and Customized Manufacturing. Adam’s lifetime sales are over $407,000,000.



“I am a product of perseverance. I used to fail and fail and fail and I did not understand why. I finally cracked the “business-success-code” and started pulling in a large income. After every one of my business failures, I make critical refinements and timely adjustments; it’s the key! I could, if I wanted to, never work a job again. However, it is my hope that I will be able to help you achieve the same financial freedom and time independence that I enjoy every day.”



Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need. Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 250,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations (including yours). That’s if they can find your conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If you learn “how” to use social media correctly then you’ll understand “what” your market is looking for and “where” they are looking. You really want them to look for you!



“When” your customers and prospects are engaging about you, your industry or your products and services — you need to be there listening. Otherwise, how will you gain the necessary market intelligence? How will you be enabled to respond or even be aware of problems or needs? If you are not present when the conversations are occurring, you’re truly “out of touch” with your market.



Xocai High Protein Meal Replacement Shake



The High-Antioxidant Meal Replacement Shake, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 50,000 per serving, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORAC) intake-and lose weight at the same time!



Eating a 50,000 plus Total ORACFN diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the X Protein Meal Shake into your daily diet. It's super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great.



With Xoçai, you will be eating at least 50,000 ORAC or more every day for the next 30 days (and you will want to continue longer). Remember, the ORAC measures how well components of food mop up the free radicals in the bloodstream. Eating 50,000 or more will significantly boost the antioxidant potency of your blood. This is one of those rare areas of nutrition where more truly is better.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.