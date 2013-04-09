Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Wilson Chai has 20 years’ experience in Sales & Marketing Industry. He is a dynamic Trainer / Speaker for leading direct selling companies providing selling , recruiting and leadership techniques & system. Wilson Chai can conduct training in more 4 languages – fluently - English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandrin or Cantonese. Wilson Chai has a proven track high rank position in a many networking companies and he has designed and implemented successful sales training programs for many leaders and marketing representatives throughout Asia and America.



Xocai International Founder Wilson Chai Announces a Unforeseen April Visit to Taipei City as the New Boss Officer of the Ipoh Malaysia Based "Chocolate Asia" Division



MXI Corp recognizes the importance of providing multiple products focusing on the benefits of unprocessed cacao and açaí berries. As we are all aware, there is not a single product that can please everyone. MXI Corp would now like to share with the Network some exciting information about the new Xoçai™ Activ™.



Xoçai™ Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açaí berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a lasting, "dark-chocolate" taste. The antioxidant content or the ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) Value of Xoçai™ Activ™ is similar to the present Xoçai™ Beverage and Nuggets. However, the approach of Xoçai™ Activ™ is slightly different clearly focusing on the "All-Natural" consumer.



Activ™ has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives! Xoçai™ Activ™ is ideal for the "PURIST," who wants nothing but the raw, high-antioxidant ingredients or for the "ENERGETIC," who wants nothing holding them back in life!



Xoçai™ Activ™ should be stored in a cool, dry place and can be stored for up to one year before "activating." To activate, just add warm purified (bottled, not boiled) water. The product is much lighter, so it will be easier to take wherever you go. It is ideal for the "active lifestyle!"



Inspired by centuries of European tradition and infused with high-antioxidant and flavonoid-rich chocolate, the Xoçai Sipping Xocolate is the ultimate chocolate experience. Xoçai Sipping Xocolate will be to the chocolate lover what espresso is to the coffee connoisseur. Our Company’s mission is simple; we promote good health, well-being, and the opportunity for an abundant life through our Healthy Chocolate, Xoçai.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.