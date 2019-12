Kaohsiung City, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Xocai International Update: Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Top Earning Ambassador, has this breaking news for Healthy Chocolate distributors around the globe. The “Healthy Chocolate” US Trademark has received an update this week to its effectiveness statement. The MXI Auto-Ship Loyalty Program is designed to reward those members of your Healthy Chocolate Family who continue to purchase products via our auto-ship program. The Loyalty Program is available to newly enrolled Affiliates and higher who join and establish an auto-ship order at the time of their enrollment. The Loyalty Program is available for 12 months from the date of enrollment. Free products may be earned by maintaining an active auto-ship order for two or more consecutive auto-ships. Every two consecutive auto-ship orders you purchase will earn free product on a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer. Also, our new 2013 anti-aging skin care product, Xophoria, is going to be launched this year starting in March 2013 at a special, exclusive event in California.



Those who can make it there will receive the details on the science behind our new crème, lotion, serum, cleanser, spf and other cosmeceutical skin spot application products.



Xocai Introduces the New Xophoria Anti-Aging Cleanser for Kaohsiung City



The Xophoria Anti-Aging Skin Care System helps women and men enjoy radiant, youthful, rejuvenated and “happy” skin!

Xophoria lifts mood, promotes “Euphoria,” relieves stress and triggers endorphins:

Cacao triggers neurotransmitters to release endorphins for mood-boosting effects.

Vitex delivers phyto-endorphin complex for mood-enhancing benefit.



Stimulates elastin and collagen production:

Vitex sloughs the old and rejuvenates new skin and enhances overall skin protection.



Gentle Cleansing:

Xophoria gently cleanses and opens pores for maximum nutrient absorption.

Preserves skin’s natural lipids and optimal pH balance.

Reduce Forehead Wrinkles:

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 stimulates synthesis of 6 major constituents of skin matrix to eliminate wrinkles.

Vitex relieves stressed skin and relaxes lines.

Lightens Age Spots:

Oligopeptide-68 reduces uneven skin pigmentation and lightens dark spots.



Reduce Smile Lines:

Vitex stimulates collagen and smooths lines.

Cacao minimizes fine lines & wrinkles.



Provides Protection from Free Radicals:

Acaí, blueberry and grape seed safeguard from free radicals created by sun radiation – protect yourself from the sun year-round.

Cacao provides optimal free radical protection.



Improves Uneven Skin Tone:

Cacao helps smooth dimpled skin.

Stabilized Vitamin C freshens dull skin tone.

Reduces Redness:

Aloe soothes irritated & damaged skin.

Licorice root extract relieves inflammation.



Softens and Smooths Skin Texture:

Vitex rejuvenates overall skin texture and complexion: make skin glow

Beta glucan rehydrates, restructures and repairs



Delivers Deep Absorption and Moisturization:

Beet root delivers deep moisturizing for men and women with dry skin

Olive fruit provides a moisturizing affect.

Squalane prevents water/moisture loss from skin surface.



Minimizes Crow’s Feet:

Cacao smooths fine lines & wrinkles.

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 rebuilds skin structure.



Tightens and Lifts:

Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester firms skin and reduces slacking/sagging skin.



Reduces Pores:

Pore-reduction formula tightens/minimizes pores for smoother finish, less shine .



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.