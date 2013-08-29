Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- XoVitality Product Family



Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-it’s-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps skin defy the aging process by offering a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



Worried about aging? Don’t be. Now there is XoVitality to slow the aging process, enhance health and recapture skins youth.



Live Longer and Healthier



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those that eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Adam Paul Green, Xocai Ambassador, was one fo the first to try Xovitality (in a beta test).



“The anti aging ingredients in Xovitality are unmatched!”



www.ImAdamGreen.com



Xocai Introduces the New Xophoria Anti-Aging Cleanser for Udon Thani Nakhon Sawan



Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutriet absorption and immune function. This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste.



http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-variety-pack.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030#.UT4CB1fvi1E



Xocai, Healthy Chocolate, MLM, Network Marketing, MXI Corp, Japan, Anti-aging, Cosmeceutical, Skin Care, Adam Green



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership