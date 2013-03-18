Xocai Is Launching Xophoria Cacao-Based Antioxidant Skin Care on March 23

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Makers of healthy chocolate, Xocai, are introducing a new skin care product Xophoria on March 23. This skin care product will show the world how chocolate can help you look younger!



Getting younger looking skin is no longer a difficult job due to the advancement of cosmetic science, but using the right solutionfor your skin, is important. To make this job easy, MXI Corp, manufacturers of healthy chocolate, Xocai are now introducing a new range of skin care products. Professionals from this organization will introduce cacao-based skin care cream, Xophoria on 23rd of March that will help in fighting with growing signs of aging. Moreover, users can also join network marketing system of Xocai, to develop MLM business, while using the ground-breaking skin cream.



Professionals of the organization announced the Xophoria launch news during an interview where they talked about the benefits of using the cream and business pportunity related to this product. A spokesperson commented saying, “After getting huge response on our wide range of healthy chocolate, we have decided to introduce something new. Xophoria has been tried and tested in laboratories by both men and women belonging to age group of 35 to 60 and they have benefited immensely. We thus have planned to launch the product soon. In addition, we believe that earning opportunity while using the products will increase its popularity”. In the interview, the professionals also commented on how to get Xophoria.



The skin care cream is full of natural ingredients and more anti-oxidants that help to keep different ailments in control. Users can feel the difference easily after applying the cream for and sometime after.



“With the introduction of this cream we are creating huge business opportunity for people. They can now join network-marketing team to grow business prospects with this product and to earn more from the comfort of home. In addition, they can learn from leader like Maryanne Carlin how to develop MLM business with this exclusive product.”



"This could be the biggest mlm launch of the decade, my team and the Global Partners Group are so excited for the launch” by Maryanne Carlin Top Xocai Business Leader.



If I had to do it all over again, rather than build an old style type of business, I would have started building a network marketing business,” said Robert Kiyosaki, Investor, Entrepreneur and Best-selling Author.As more anti-oxidant ingredients are being used to make the product it will be easier to grow awareness about it, which offers fantastic opportunity. The Global Partners Group can help anybody interested in getting involved in the business side of things.



About Xocai

Xocai is the organization that manufactures healthy chocolates and other health care products. Maryanne Carlin is a member of this organization who help individual to extend business joining the company, using those world-class products. To know more visit http://www.MaryanneCARLIN.NET



About MARYANNE CARLIN

http://www.MaryanneCARLIN.NET is run by MARYANNE CARLIN who is professional network marketer. She also mentor successful business people who want to change careers, become self-employed, and build a lasting asset with the best network marketing company in the industry.



