Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps you defy the aging process by offering you a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those of us who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



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"Xocai Malaysia" Divulges New MXI Corp Xophoria Anti-Aging Crème that Harnesses the Antioxidant Power of Dark Chocolate with Revolutionary Cosmeceutical Technology for Taiwan Distributors in Samut Sakhon with Top Distributor Adam Paul Green based in Carlin



The date of record for the establishment of the community of Carlin is December 4, 1886. Carlin began in the days of the Central Pacific Railroad's push eastward towards the linking of east and west with the driving of the last spike at Promontory Point in May of 1869. The laborers building the railway were Chinese emigrants who settled and planted vegetable gardens here. These vegetables were sold to residents and travelers. Thus the community was referred to as Chinese Gardens. The town later became known as Carlin, named after William Passmore Carlin, who was a Union General in the Civil War, and stationed here in 1863 before the reservation was moved to Owyhee. The word is that the three creeks around Carlin were named after his daughters - Maggie, Susie and Mary.



The railroad which began hauling perishables needed a way of preserving the fruits that were being shipped from the west coast to the east coast. Ponds adjacent to the tracks would freeze and men would cut the ice with saws and store the ice blocks in a building nearby. As trains stopped on their way through, the workers would reload the cars with ice. This method was used until the mid-1950's. Since the early 1960's, when modern mining techniques began being used, mining companies have been the major employers in the area. With the advent of technology, mining has taken on an even more important role. Gold is no longer used just in the jewelry industry. It is necessary for most any of today's conveniences you can name - CD players, microwaves, computers, aerospace, communications and medical laboratory equipment.



Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Xoçaí® Energy™ drink contains two of the highest free radical-fighting fruits in the world today: Cacao & Açaí. In addition, fatigue is one of today’s top complaints to doctors. Unfortunately, most of society’s so-called “solutions” —such as energy drinks and energy shots—simply give a false energy via high sugar levels and harsh stimulants. Xoçaí® Xe Energy™ delivers all-natural energy by way of some of the world’s top antioxidant superfoods. These unique ingredients help kick-start energy, metabolism, boost mental function, and provide superior antioxidant protection.Benefits include: - Delivers an all-natural energy boost without harsh stimulants - Promotes mental energy and vitality - Kickstarts metabolism - Provides superior antioxidant support. Features include: - Delicious, all-natural flavor - Easy to use for active lifestyle.



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About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership