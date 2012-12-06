Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Two months ago it was concluded that the recruitment of Norwegian Xocai distributors had increased by 103%, from about 75 new Norwegian distributors per week to about 158. The effect of the massive positive media attention this summer therefore had a tremendous impact on the further spread of the "Healthy Chocolate" concept and it looks like this trend also spread internationally. Since 2008, the recruitment pace has been increased by 2/3 on a global scale and this year in particular has been a historical high for the company with over 11,220 new distributors enlisted.



Sjokoservice Norway’s spokesperson Roger Meyer, the man behind the serious growth had their websites on the domain Sjokolade4you.no but these websites are now updated. The same goes for the website to Sjokoservice Norway. CLICK HERE Good news not just for skeptics but consumers of chocolate everywhere. This is the Streisand Effect is full motion.



Here are the latest statistics on Xocai Norway Growth:



- Added NEW EU / Scandinavian Manager (Christel Frank)

eu.gm@mxicorp.com

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2011: 1,960

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2012: 5,823

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2011: $4,370,000+

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2012: $13,600,000+

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2011: 123

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2012: 654

- Average New Xocai NORWAY Distributors per Month: 154

- Average New Xocai Distributors Worldwide per Month: 621



http://www.iact1.com/mxi/Enroll/Apply.cfm?EnrollerID=1030

“Join the Chocolate Revolution!”



http://mxi.myvoffice.com/cacaopow/#.UJKYx2eIRBk

“Xocai Preferred Customer”



mxicorp.com/activ/

mxicorp.com/custom/library/ingredients/activ_ing.pdf

mxicorp.com/products/beverages.php



MXI Corp recognizes the importance of providing multiple products focusing on the benefits of unprocessed cacao and açaí berries. As we are all aware, there is not a single product that can please everyone. MXI Corp would now like to share with the Network some exciting information about the new Xoçai™ Activ™.



Xoçai™ Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açaí berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a lasting, "dark-chocolate" taste. The antioxidant content or the ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) Value of Xoçai™ Activ™ is similar to the present Xoçai™ Beverage and Nuggets. However, the approach of Xoçai™ Activ™ is slightly different clearly focusing on the "All-Natural" consumer.



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



Activ™ has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives! Xoçai™ Activ™ is ideal for the "PURIST," who wants nothing but the raw, high-antioxidant ingredients or for the "ENERGETIC," who wants nothing holding them back in life!



Inspired by centuries of European tradition and infused with high-antioxidant and flavonoid-rich chocolate, the Xoçai Sipping Xocolate is the ultimate chocolate experience. Xoçai Sipping Xocolate will be to the chocolate lover what espresso is to the coffee connoisseur. Our Company’s mission is simple; we promote good health, well-being, and the opportunity for an abundant life through our Healthy Chocolate, Xoçai.



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate Company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 38 countries.



http://www.mxicorp.com/wearehealthychocolate.php

http://www.mxicorp.com/founders/

http://www.mxicorp.com/custom/library/trademark.jpg

http://www.mxicorp.com/carallowance/

http://www.mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr

http://www.mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance