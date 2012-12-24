Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Two months ago it was concluded that the recruitment of Norwegian Xocai distributors had increased by 103%, from about 75 new Norwegian distributors per week to about 158. The effect of the massive positive media attention this summer therefore had a tremendous impact on the further spread of the "Healthy Chocolate" concept and it looks like this trend also spread internationally. Since 2008, the recruitment pace has been increased by 2/3 on a global scale and this year in particular has been a historical high for the company with over 11,220 new distributors enlisted.



Sjokoservice Norway’s spokesperson Roger Meyer, the man behind the serious growth had their websites on the domain Sjokolade4you.no but these websites are now updated. The same goes for the website to Sjokoservice Norway.



Growth not just for skeptics but consumers of chocolate everywhere. This is the Streisand Effect is full motion.



Here are the latest statistics on Xocai Norway Growth:



- Added NEW EU / Scandinavian Manager (Christel Frank) eu.gm@mxicorp.com

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2011: 1,960

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2012: 5,823

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2011: $4,370,000+

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2012: $13,600,000+

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2011: 123

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2012: 654

- Average New Xocai NORWAY Distributors per Month: 154

- Average New Xocai Distributors Worldwide per Month: 621



“Join the Chocolate Revolution!”

“Xocai Preferred Customer”