Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Two months ago it was concluded that the recruitment of Norwegian Xocai distributors had increased by 103%, from about 75 new Norwegian distributors per week to about 158. The effect of the massive positive media attention this summer therefore had a tremendous impact on the further spread of the "Healthy Chocolate" concept and it looks like this trend also spread internationally. Since 2008, the recruitment pace has been increased by 2/3 on a global scale and this year in particular has been a historical high for the company with over 11,220 new distributors enlisted.



Sjokoservice Norway’s spokesperson Roger Meyer, the man behind the serious growth had their websites on the domain Sjokolade4you.no but these websites are now updated. The same goes for the website to Sjokoservice Norway. Good news not just for skeptics but consumers of chocolate everywhere. This is the Streisand Effect is full motion.



- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2011: 1,960

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2012: 5,823

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2011: $4,370,000+

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2012: $13,600,000+

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2011: 123

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2012: 654

- Average New Xocai NORWAY Distributors per Month: 154

-Average New Xocai Distributors Worldwide per Month: 621



During his formative years, Adam Paul Green worked for his entrepreneurial father learning managerial skills, venture capitalism, sales and negotiation techniques in addition to international business finance, investing and entrepreneurialism.



Mr. Green is an entrepreneur. Not only has Adam had the privilege of working with and for Fortune 100 companies, he’s also learned from the best international business minds in the world; which is a distinct honor for him. Since 2000, Mr. Green has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Anti-Aging Skin Care and Juice Products (www.AdamPaulGreen.com). During his career, Adam has helped the most recognizable retail businesses and the dozens of the top 200 Network Marketing companies obtain incredible success through innovative Product Development and Customized Manufacturing. Adam’s lifetime sales are over $183,000,000.



Adam takes action. In April of 2005, Adam and his wife Melannie met the Brooks family, discovered a chocolate that was healthy, caught the business vision and joined the company as one of the founders of the revolution! In the space of just a few years, they have seen the growth of this fantastic company from its “grass roots” infancy to the multi-million dollar powerhouse it is today. The Green’s can only describe it as, “Unbelievable” (www.YouTube.com/user/AdamPaulGreen). Although neither Adam nor Melannie had been a distributor for another Network Marketing Company that did not stop them from believing that they would succeed; they took immediate action! (www.MyChocolatePod.com) They are one of the original 11 distributors to hear the very first Xocai presentation and are ruthlessly committed to making sure everyone has a positive experience with Xocai.



Adam is a leader. Adam and Melannie were the second distributorship to reach the level of “Xocai Ambassador” and are the 3rd highest money earners in company history. Just this year, Adam and Melannie became Xocai’s 2nd highest monthly income earners and they are proud of their team for helping them reach this massive achievement. You can find Adam supporting and training team members every day at http://www.ChocolateMeeting.com or simply reach out to him by clicking here: http://www.AdamPaulGreen.com/Partnership.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate Company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 38 countries.



