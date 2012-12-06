Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Two months ago it was concluded that the recruitment of Norwegian Xocai distributors had increased by 103%, from about 75 new Norwegian distributors per week to about 158. The effect of the massive positive media attention this summer therefore had a tremendous impact on the further spread of the "Healthy Chocolate" concept and it looks like this trend also spread internationally. Since 2008, the recruitment pace has been increased by 2/3 on a global scale and this year in particular has been a historical high for the company with over 11,220 new distributors enlisted.



Sjokoservice Norway’s spokesperson Roger Meyer, the man behind the serious growth had their websites on the domain Sjokolade4you.no but these websites are now updated. The same goes for the website to Sjokoservice Norway. CLICK HERE Good news not just for skeptics but consumers of chocolate everywhere. This is the Streisand Effect is full motion.



~Here are the latest statistics on Xocai Norway Growth:

- Added NEW EU / Scandinavian Manager (Christel Frank) eu.gm@mxicorp.com

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2011: 1,960

- Active Distributors in Xocai Norway 2012: 5,823

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2011: $4,370,000+

- Annual Sales in Xocai Norway 2012: $13,600,000+

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2011: 123

- New Consumers in Xocai Norway 2012: 654

- Average New Xocai NORWAY Distributors per Month: 154

- Average New Xocai Distributors Worldwide per Month: 621



http://www.iact1.com/mxi/Enroll/Apply.cfm?EnrollerID=1030

“Join the Chocolate Revolution!”



http://mxi.myvoffice.com/cacaopow/#.UJKYx2eIRBk

“Xocai Preferred Customer”



mxicorp.com/varietypack/

mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php



This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. The Variety Pack is the ideal way to introduce someone to our Best Selling Healthy Chocolate products or as an existing Associate you can select the Variety Pack as your auto-shipment and continue consuming all of your favorite products.



mxicorp.com/thewholestory/index.php?video=wholestory

mxicorp.com/perfectcombination

mxicorp.com/xe

mxicorp.com/multimillionaires/index.php?video=dreams

mxicorp.com/carallowance/index.php?video=carallowance

mxicorp.com/csr/index.php?video=csr



Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



mxicorp.com/xovita, mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate Company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 38 countries.