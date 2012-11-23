Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp), the leader in healthy chocolate, has a new product, Xoçai™ Nuggets, now available to its distributors and customers. Xoçai™ Nuggets are high-cocoa content chocolate, made of chocolate, açaí berries and blueberries.



“The Xoçai™ Nugget is the most potent antioxidant product currently available,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “This product truly is the healthy alternative to consuming traditional chocolate.”



MXI-Corp qualifies Xoçai™ Nuggets as a “clean product” because it contains no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sucralose.



“One of the great things about this product is that consumers will still get the chocolate taste— but instead of the standard, low-antioxidant recipe, the Nuggets contain patented, unprocessed cacao optimized with açaí berries and blueberries,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Green, president of Winner’s Circle International. “The high-antioxidant ingredient formula is unlike any other.”



Each case of Xoçai™ Nuggets, which can be purchased through distributors, contains 100, 12-gram Nuggets. The product’s ingredients are acceptable for both vegetarians and vegans. Additionally, Nuggets are a diabetic-friendly chocolate and are naturally sweetened with raw cane juice crystals (a low-glycemic sweetener).



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.