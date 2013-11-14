Xocai "Ripped and Rich" News: MXI Corp "Weight Loss" and Active Lifestyle Advocate Adam Green Announces New "Healthy Chocolate" Xophoria Aphrodisiac "Love Bites" Video Contest in New Vernon NJ and Amagansett NY

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-it’s-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps skin defy the aging process by offering a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



Worried about aging? Don’t be. Now there is XoVitality to slow the aging process, enhance health and recapture skins youth.



Live Longer and Healthier



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those that eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Adam Paul Green, Xocai Ambassador, was one of the first to try Xovitality (in a beta test).



“The anti aging ingredients in Xovitality are unmatched!”



www.ImAdamGreen.com



Financial Institutions Are Failing

https://vimeo.com/71511712



The Xophoria Anti-Aging Skin Care System helps women and men enjoy radiant, youthful, rejuvenated and “happy” skin!



Xophoria lifts mood, promotes “Euphoria,” relieves stress and triggers endorphins:

Cacao triggers neurotransmitters to release endorphins for mood-boosting effects.

Vitex delivers phyto-endorphin complex for mood-enhancing benefit.



Stimulates elastin and collagen production:

Vitex sloughs the old and rejuvenates new skin and enhances overall skin protection.



Gentle Cleansing:

Xophoria gently cleanses and opens pores for maximum nutrient absorption.

Preserves skin’s natural lipids and optimal pH balance.



Reduce Forehead Wrinkles:

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 stimulates synthesis of 6 major constituents of skin matrix to eliminate wrinkles.

Vitex relieves stressed skin and relaxes lines.



Lightens Age Spots:

Oligopeptide-68 reduces uneven skin pigmentation and lightens dark spots.