Xocai "Ripped and Rich" News: MXI Corp "Weight Loss" and Active Lifestyle Advocate Adam Green Announces New "Healthy Chocolate" Xophoria Aphrodisiac "Love Bites" Video Contest in Rancho Santa Fe CA and Mc Lean VA

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- The Xophoria Anti-Aging Skin Care System helps women and men enjoy radiant, youthful, rejuvenated and “happy” skin!



Xophoria lifts mood, promotes “Euphoria,” relieves stress and triggers endorphins:

Cacao triggers neurotransmitters to release endorphins for mood-boosting effects.

Vitex delivers phyto-endorphin complex for mood-enhancing benefit.



Stimulates elastin and collagen production:

Vitex sloughs the old and rejuvenates new skin and enhances overall skin protection.



Gentle Cleansing:

Xophoria gently cleanses and opens pores for maximum nutrient absorption.

Preserves skin’s natural lipids and optimal pH balance.



Reduce Forehead Wrinkles:

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38 stimulates synthesis of 6 major constituents of skin matrix to eliminate wrinkles.

Vitex relieves stressed skin and relaxes lines.



Lightens Age Spots:

Oligopeptide-68 reduces uneven skin pigmentation and lightens dark spots.



Searched the Internet to Improve Your Odds with Network Marketing

https://vimeo.com/71605310



1. Xophoria’s active cacao compounds are encapsulated into exclusive lipid structures called “Theospheres.”

2. Theospheres penetrate the layers of the skin, where they release cacao’s active compounds to bind with skin cell receptor sites.

3. This triggers the skin cells to release neurotransmitters called endorphins, which are “feel good/pleasure” chemicals also produced in the brain. Endorphins also travel to other organ systems and can “de-stress” or relax your skin, muscles and immune system. This is fantastic news for busy, stressed-out South Jordan and Draper men and woman.



Theospheres deliver cacao active compounds to skin. Active compounds bind to receptor sites, releasing neurotransmitters/endorphins. Endorphins travel to the brain, producing “feel-good” effects to the brain “Xophoria unlocks the natural skin-enhancing benefits of cacao and other nutrients to help you look great and feel even better!” — Dr. Gordon Pedersen, ND Board-Certified in Anti-Aging Medicine