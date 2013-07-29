Xocai Shampoo Healthy Chocolate Ambassador Adam Green (SLC Utah) Introduces New SEO Blog and Reputation Management Technology for his Top Rated Social Media Company G3 Development in Kendall County Illinois

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- XoVitality Product Family



Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-it’s-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps skin defy the aging process by offering a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



Worried about aging? Don’t be. Now there is XoVitality to slow the aging process, enhance health and recapture skins youth.



Live Longer and Healthier



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those that eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



Adam Paul Green, Xocai Ambassador, was one fo the first to try Xovitality (in a beta test).



“The anti aging ingredients in Xovitality are unmatched!”







What is so special about cacao? This small bean possesses some impressive health-promoting properties that are increasingly supported by science. Most notable is its antioxidant content. Cacao contains potent compounds such as flavonols, polyphenols and procyanidins that exert unique properties. Cacao is also rich in several B vitamins, minerals such as copper, magnesium and zinc, amino acids and mood-boosting chemicals like phenylethylamine (PEA) and theobromine. (mxicorp.com/healthychocolate/)



This nutritional firepower translates to numerous health benefits. In fact, science now tells us that cacao and dark, healthy chocolate can support the health of most of the body’s major systems.







As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



