Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps you defy the aging process by offering you a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those of us who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



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"Xocai Taiwan" Announces New MXI Corp Xophoria Anti-Aging Spot Treatment that Controls the Antioxidant Power of Dark Cocoa with Revolutionary Neurocosmetic Technology for Taiwan Distributors in Yasothon with Most Notable Team Leader Adam Green based in Carlin Nevada



Xoçaí® Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açai berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a decadent and smooth “dark-chocolate” taste. Activ™ is ideal for the purist, as it has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives. It’s also terrific for those with an energetic and active lifestyle. To top it off, the antioxidant score of Activ™ is an impressive 4,275/oz on the ORACfn scale. - Xoçaí®'s antioxidant rich, cold-processed cacao - Features Xoçaí®'s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or added caffeine - Sweetened with crystalline fructose, a low-glycemic sweetener.



Click Below to Order Xocai Activ Now!

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Carlin is a city located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Metropolitan Statistical Area. Wikipedia. Area: 9.2 sq miles (23.83 km²).

Weather: 90°F (32°C), Wind N at 0 mph (0 km/h), 23% Humidity. Population: 2,400 (2011). Elko County. Population in 2011: 2,374. Population change since 2000: +9.9%. Males: 1,313 (55.3%). Females: 1,061 (44.7%). Median resident age: 35.1 years. Nevada median age: 39.8 years. Zip codes: 89822. Estimated median household income in 2009: $63,042 (it was $49,571 in 2000). Carlin: $63,042. Nevada: $53,341

Estimated per capita income in 2009: $24,513. Carlin city income, earnings, and wages data - Estimated median house or condo value in 2009: $81,894 (it was $84,400 in 2000). Carlin: $81,894. Nevada: $207,600.

Mean prices in 2009: All housing units: $122,701; Detached houses: $149,484; Townhouses or other attached units: $185,464; In 2-unit structures: $185,464; Mobile homes: $94,880; Occupied boats, RVs, vans, etc.: $26,799. Median gross rent in 2009: $786. (city-data.com/city/Carlin-Nevada.html) (explorecarlinnv.com/).



Maryanne Dr This Single-Family Home located at 429 Maryanne Drive, Stateline NV sold for $470,000 on Feb 28, 2013. 429 Maryanne Dr has approximately 2,003 square feet. The property has a lot size of 0.41 acres and was built in 1981. 429 Maryanne Dr previously sold for $530,000 on Aug 11, 2008. The average listing price for similar homes for sale is $475,981 and the average sales price for similar recently sold homes is $425,232. 429 Maryanne Dr is in the 89449 ZIP code in Stateline, NV. The average price per square foot for homes for sale in 89449 is $236.



1219 Maryanne Dr.

Stateline, NV 89449



Xociety Team Leadership

Xocited, Xosweet, Xonice

Xoprofessional, Xoperfect



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership