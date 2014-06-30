Corpus Christi, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



In Corpus Christi, TX, the local media recently reported that MXI-Corp-Worms its Way Up the List of the "Top 50 Successful Japanese Direct-Sales Companies." This is great news, as the Xocai Business Plan suggests a steady growth and controlled crawl with their flagshipXovitality Energy & Immunity. More information is available at www.adampaulgreen.com



Tip #25 Appreciation | Debra Menchel Reno Artisan Dancing "Healthy Chocolate" Xocai | MXI California

MXI-Corp-Hong Kong is also pleased to introduce the new which reveals the Direct-Sales Compensation Plan.



At MXI Corp, they view their Authorized Distributors as their invaluable business partners, and as such, they reward them with the most generous compensation plan in the Direct Selling Industry.



The first step is simple: achieve the rank of Royal and then help others to become Royals in their organization. This simple, yet powerful duplication process is the foundation for building their Healthy Chocolate Business.



The Xoçai Compensation Plan could be that avenue to increased income and lifestyle security active distributors internationally have been looking for. With eight lucrative ways to earn, Xoçai pays 50% back to its distributors, making this opportunity not only delicious, but also very profitable.



Xoçaí® Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açai berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving it with a decadent and smooth “dark-chocolate” taste. Activ™ is ideal for the purist, as it has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives. It’s also terrific for those with an energetic and active lifestyle. To top it off, the antioxidant score of Activ™ is an impressive 4,275/oz on the ORACfn scale. - Xoçaí®'s antioxidant rich, cold-processed cacao - Features Xoçaí®'s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or added caffeine - Sweetened with crystalline fructose, a low-glycemic sweetener.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.



