Xocai's Best Sponsor and 'G3 Development' CFO Adam Green Sanctioned "Carlin" Nevada over Locust Valley NY, Burlingame CA and Cardiff by the Sea CA as Best "Team Xociety" Leadership Location for Future Indonesia Conferences

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Carlin is a city located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Metropolitan Statistical Area. Wikipedia. Area: 9.2 sq miles (23.83 km²).



Mean prices in 2009: All housing units: $122,701; Detached houses: $149,484; Townhouses or other attached units: $185,464; In 2-unit structures: $185,464; Mobile homes: $94,880; Occupied boats, RVs, vans, etc.: $26,799. Median gross rent in 2009: $786. (city-data.com/city/Carlin-Nevada.html) (explorecarlinnv.com/).



Maryanne Dr This Single-Family Home located at 429 Maryanne Drive, Stateline NV sold for $470,000 on Feb 28, 2013. 429 Maryanne Dr has approximately 2,003 square feet. The property has a lot size of 0.41 acres and was built in 1981. 429 Maryanne Dr previously sold for $530,000 on Aug 11, 2008. The average listing price for similar homes for sale is $475,981 and the average sales price for similar recently sold homes is $425,232. 429 Maryanne Dr is in the 89449 ZIP code in Stateline, NV. The average price per square foot for homes for sale in 89449 is $236.



1219 Maryanne Dr.

Stateline, NV 89449



Xociety Team Leadership

Xocited, Xosweet, Xonice

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The date of record for the establishment of the community of Carlin is December 4, 1886. Carlin began in the days of the Central Pacific Railroad's push eastward towards the linking of east and west with the driving of the last spike at Promontory Point in May of 1869. The laborers building the railway were Chinese emigrants who settled and planted vegetable gardens here. These vegetables were sold to residents and travelers. Thus the community was referred to as Chinese Gardens. The town later became known as Carlin, named after William Passmore Carlin, who was a Union General in the Civil War, and stationed here in 1863 before the reservation was moved to Owyhee. The word is that the three creeks around Carlin were named after his daughters - Maggie, Susie and Mary.



MXI Corp recognizes the importance of providing multiple products focusing on the benefits of unprocessed cacao and açaí berries. As we are all aware, there is not a single product that can please everyone. MXI Corp would now like to share with the Network some exciting information about the new Xoçai™ Activ™.



Xoçai™ Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açaí berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a lasting, "dark-chocolate" taste. The antioxidant content or the ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) Value of Xoçai™ Activ™ is similar to the present Xoçai™ Beverage and Nuggets. However, the approach of Xoçai™ Activ™ is slightly different clearly focusing on the "All-Natural" consumer.



Activ™ has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives! Xoçai™ Activ™ is ideal for the "PURIST," who wants nothing but the raw, high-antioxidant ingredients or for the "ENERGETIC," who wants nothing holding them back in life!



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership