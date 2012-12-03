Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- The inaugural issue of “XoCase,” a Marketing Xocolate International Corporate (MXI-Corp) distributor and customer magazine, was published this week. “XoCase” will be published on a quarterly basis for Xocai Healthy Chocolate distributors around the world.



“This 36-page, inaugural issue is filled with everything distributors and customers need to grow their businesses and to learn more about the products,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “We already have great plans and articles in the works for the second quarter edition.”



This issue includes an introductory letter from co-founders Andrew and Jeanette Brooks, calendar/event listings, a Xe product highlight and distributor success stories.



“This magazine is a great distributor tool,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Paul Green, president of Winner’s Circle International. Green will be featured in an upcoming issue of the magazine. “The magazine is a great way to introduce the Xoçai™ products and business opportunity.”



Steven Warren, MD, DPA, was interviewed for an article—“What the Doctor Ordered”—where he makes the link between high-quality dark chocolate and improved human health. The question-and-answer format of the article (page 22) allows Warren to directly address consumers’ questions. He responds to a variety of questions, including the science behind antioxidants, what drew him to research chocolate, and the difference between cold-pressed cacao and the traditional chocolate we consume.



