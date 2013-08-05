Xolo Mobiles - Future of Budgeted Smartphone

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- When it comes to smartphones we can see a number of players in market say Samsung, Sony and the Indian brand Micromax which is doing exceptionally good. But Xolo is lava another brand name for heavy duty robust smartphones. We can’t say that Xolo is the world’s #1 smartphone manufacturer company but we can assure of the quality of product they are manufacturing and the performance of their products. You can check the specification and reviews of Xolo’s different products available in market, say Q700, Q800, X900, X910, A1000 and many more. They have Intel chipset in their processor, which provides a true multitasking feature. Xolo brand is famous for providing highly robust smartphone in the cheapest price. While rest of market player are thinking of launching their dual core smartphone, XOLO is planning to launch a new Quad-Core processor powered Android smartphone dubbed as XOLO Q1000s in the Indian market. By July end Xolo will be launching their best product till now i.e. Xolo Q1000s which will be the best competitor to Micromax canvas 4. The best feature of Xolo Q1000s is that smartphone will be blessed with a 13 MP rear camera.



Some of the key features for Xolo Q1000s are:



- Processor: 1.2 GHz Intel Atom with Hyper Threading.

- Operating System: Android v4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

- Chipset & GPU: Intel Atom Processor Z2420 & 400 Mhz Graphics Engine.

- Sensors: Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor.

- Display: 3.5" IPS display with a display resolution of 480x320 and 16M colours.

- Camera: 5 MP back camera with features such as auto focus face detection panaroma capture etc.



Rumoured features of the phone look pretty nice comparing to the rival devices available in the market at the moment. Its 1.5Ghz quad core processor is a bit higher clocked than Micromax Canvas 4’s 1.2Ghz quad core CPU.



In other news, XOLO recently started taking pre-orders for the XOLO Play T1000 that will be available to buy in the market from July 15 for Rs. 15,999.



