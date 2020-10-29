XoLogistic: A Third-Party Logistics Company Offers Reliable Distribution Services to Businesses

Methuen, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- XoLogistic is a 3PL warehousing company that offers a variety of warehousing services to businesses. XoLogistic is also resourceful to businesses in the storage of perishable products, as well as in prompt order fulfillment. They have the necessary equipment to assist businesses in product storage and keeps them ready for shipment to customers. They possess freezer storage systems and on-site refrigeration which ensures that products are being delivered to customers in a good shape. With their location in East Coast, Boston, XoLogistic provides distribution management services, packing and handling, automated pallet storage, long term warehousing, cross docking services, mailing services, worldwide transport, equipment rentals and more.



Answering a query, XoLogistic's spokesperson commented, "As a reputable warehousing company, we are your one-stop third-party logistics service provider and we are situated in Boston. You can employ us to help you with your order fulfillment, for warehousing services, as well as for your product distribution. The moment we have received the stock, we can serve as your drop-shipping location for any region. Our services are available to many businesses across the industry verticals".



A warehouse is a large facility that is being utilized in the storage of varieties of products, including finished products and the goods used in the production of final products. Many businesses are usually reluctant or avoid handing over their goods to third-party distribution and warehousing facilities to help them handle. This is because of the persistent hearsays of people that third-party warehouses are insecure or do not guarantee the safety of products. Businesses that neglect the usefulness of third-party warehousing services lack some opportunities for expansion and growth. However, enterprises that are on the edge to find third party warehouse can consider reaching out to XoLogistic for their trusted services.



The spokesperson further added, "We provide EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) integration with the retailers which influences the elimination of manual documents exchange and helps hasten product distribution. Our warehousing strategies are efficient, and it lowers the expenses you incur in operating your inventory which leads to inventory turnover. You can get in touch with our inventory distribution manager to get adequate information on picking and consolidation of orders".



Moreover, XoLogistic holds 16 docks which help with loading and unloading of high-volume goods, overnight parking for trucks and trailers, and also provides more functions to businesses. Businesses that are deliberating on hiring one of the top third party distribution center s can consider XoLogistic. They use the 4R's formula which is of advantage to businesses. The 4R's formula implies Right Cargo, Right place, Right customer, and Right time and this formula helps with the successful execution of orders. XoLogistic also makes use of modern software for inventory management which helps in managing inventory, orders and reorders, facilitating prompt order deliveries, as well as providing real-time information to businesses on their inventory levels.



