XoLogistic Is Offering 3PL Distribution Management Solutions to Clients in the Entire US

Methuen, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- XoLogistic is a reputable US-based logistic company which handles supply chain logistics in the US. The company prides itself on its dry warehouses that provide On-Demand 3PL solutions. It can handle small, medium, large or extra-large orders, from 100 pallets a week to 10,000 pallets in regular as well as oversize sizes. The company has 350,000 SF of space available for the fulfilment needs of clients, and they have the means to handle any mid to large size operations. Besides, the company handles most of consumer and B2B business product lines including products in small and large bottles, plastic cases, shoes, soap, vitamins and supplements, office supplies, pet supplies, toys, baby goods, hair products, consumer goods, cutlery, phone cases, gift items, appliances, containers, furniture, mattresses, makeup, solar panels, clothing, accessories, home goods, shaving kits, leather bags, electronic goods.



"As one of the reputable third-party logistic companies in the US, at XoLogistic, we offer one-stop solutions for clients looking to get kitting service," commented the company spokesperson. "We offer custom kitting services to global clients across diverse industries. We believe in accuracy, transparency and on-time delivery as our core values in sorting and assembling products and goods. Our kitting professionals have the required expertise in delivering fast and assembly of products. The kitting process, grouping, assembling, and everything are supervised by the managers to ensure fault-free packing."



The company believes in four pillars which enables it to provide tailor-made chain supply solutions for businesses across all verticals. These four pillars are accuracy, speed, security and reliability. The company offers impeccable security to its clients' products from storage to shipping through its optimized solutions for customized features at a reasonable price. The service provider is adept at streamlining the process from procurement to shipping with their bullet-proof strategies.



"At XoLogistic, as the best 3PL distribution Centre, we understand that storing and managing large volumes of goods or products within the limited space can be a nightmare for any business. Thanks to our advanced technologies in warehouse management we pave the way to innovative storage and distribution solutions that eases inventory management," said the company spokesperson. "Now, storing bulk amount of goods or products on pallets has become an easy way in the warehouse and distribution industry. Our robust pallet racking systems are unaffected to vulnerabilities such as collision and are integrated with secured and sophisticated technology. And our warehouse experts are adept at providing customized racking solutions by zeroing error rates."



XoLogistic offers long-term warehouse and distribution services to all businesses and industries. Their immaculate warehouses can carry goods and products safely and securely. Clients should streamline their supply chain operations with XoLogistic and let their warehouse staff take care of transient goods for the long run from receiving goods to shipping them.



