XoLogistic Is Offering Custom Kitting Services for All Clients Across the Entire US

Finding a good, reliable, and renowned warehouse for storing raw materials and finished goods can be a challenging task. It shouldn't be what will take a significant amount of time and thoughts to get one that can efficiently handle warehousing and distribution for businesses and industries. Xologistic is a reputable warehouse company that primarily handles warehousing, product distribution, and order fulfillment. Once provided with the stock, they can act as a drop-shipping location for any region. They have served many businesses across industry verticals.



"We get rid of mundane tasks such as sorting, order picking, packaging, shipping, etc. and use warehousing services for managing both client's supply chain and inventory. Our firm offers long-term warehouse and distribution services for all businesses and industries. We make our central storage location a crate for client inventory's long-term storage requirements," commented the company spokesperson. "Our immaculate warehouses can carry clients' goods and products safely and securely. Clients can streamline their supply chain operations with us and let our warehouse staff take care of their transient goods for the long run from receiving goods to shipping them."



XoLogistic offers a one-stop solution for clients looking to get kitting services in the US. The logistics company offers custom kitting services to global clients across diverse industries. They believe in accuracy, transparency, and on-time delivery as their defining core values in sorting and assembling products and goods. The firm's kitting professionals have the required expertise in delivering fast assembly of products. The kitting process, grouping, assembling, and everything else is supervised by the managers to ensure fault-free packing.



"At Xologistic, we have ample space warehouses that are available to accommodate our client's items," said the company spokesperson. "We are primarily a public storage company that stores items on pallets. Our warehouse can store up to 30 pallets. We also help our clients to unload the items from the trucks, inspecting, moving, and storing them at a specific location. We enable them to ship it out of the pallets and help them combine the items. We go a step ahead to find the shipper and label the products where they need to get shipped based on their requirements. We help them coordinate with shippers; we can pack, wrap, and identify what is broken, sort, and set up accounts for their shipping as long as the accounts get paid within 14 days."



The company believes in four pillars, enabling it to provide tailor-made chain supply solutions for businesses across all the verticals. These four pillars are accuracy, fast delivery, security, and reliability. The company offers impeccable protection to its clients' products from storage to shipping through its optimized solutions for customized features at a reasonable price. The service provider is adept at streamlining the process from procurement to shipping with their bullet-proof strategies.



About Xologistic

Xologistic stores raw materials and finished goods on short and long terms, secures products with high effectiveness, and ships to the appropriate destination. Their offers include efficient storage of all types of goods, streamlined supply chain management, segregation of merchandise, integrated supply chain solutions, impeccable security, reduced logistics costs, quality control checks, and all-around assistance. Those looking to get 3PL warehouse services can contact Xologistic today.